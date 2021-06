June 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 44 positive results with 6 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, June 11, 2021, DHHS announced 44 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 26 people who tested positive by PCR test and 18 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 338 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eleven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Sullivan (6), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Merrimack (5), Rockingham (5), Belknap (4), Strafford (4), Grafton (2) and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting

There are currently 30 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,068 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated June 11, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,068 Recovered 97,370 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,360 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 338 Current Hospitalizations 30

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.