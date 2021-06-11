June 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 51 positive results with 7 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, June 10, 2021, DHHS announced 51 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 30 people who tested positive by PCR test and 21 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 345 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ten individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 40% being female and 60% being male. The new cases reside in Merrimack (6), Strafford (6), Grafton (5), Belknap (4), Cheshire (4), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Sullivan (4), Rockingham (3), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 31 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,040 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

