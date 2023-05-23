June 10: Free Acupuncture Day at Manchester Acupuncture Studio

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Acupuncture Studio (MAS) is hosting a day of free acupuncture treatments at two locations, on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at its Manchester studio, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Nashua location.

MAS is celebrating 16 years of affordable acupuncture in Southern New Hampshire. The cost for an acupuncture treatment is normally offered on a sliding scale of $20-40 per visit, with no income verification.

MAS executive director Andy Wegman estimates MAS has given over 300,000 acupuncture treatments since he founded MAS in 2007 as a one-man show in the Manchester Millyard. Today, MAS provides two locations and a staff of 10.

MAS Manchester is located at 895 Hanover Street in the East Side Plaza.

MAS Nashua is located at 4 Bud Way, #9 near the Nashua Airport.

For more information contact MAS: Manchester office (603) 669-0808; Nashua office (603) 579-0320