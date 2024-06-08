June 10: Everyone’s invited to Conservation Commission Community Cook-Out and Tour





MANCHESTER, NH – Join the city’s Conservation Commission for a well-rounded evening of environmental fun! Manchester’s Conservation Commission, the Manchester Highway Commission, and the Environmental Protection Division* are getting together to discuss our city’s infrastructure and how it relates to our environment. We will learn about all the work our EPD does daily to keep our environment safe and functional. From stormwater management to treatment plants and infrastructure, you can join us for free Monday, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be presentations, tours, raffle prizes, and a cookout.

*The Environmental Protection Division falls under our Department of Public Works.

The gathering will be at EPD’s 300 Winston St. campus in Manchester.

(Take Winston Street until it ends at EPD’s facility; take a left as you enter the facility and bear right of the Operations Building, and you will be directed to a parking lot.)

This tour is free and open to the public, but we ask that you register so we know how many people to expect.

Please register for this Conservation Tour on the Parks and Rec programs page here, then click the green button to create a registration account.

The Manchester Conservation Commission is a function of the City of Manchester and is responsible for preserving the City’s natural resources for the benefit of its citizens and wildlife. The Commission holds regular outreach tours to help residents and visitors learn more about these natural resources.