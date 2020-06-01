June 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 39 new positive cases with 12 in Manchester, no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, June 1, 2020, DHHS announced 39 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,685 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 69 percent being female and 31 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Merrimack (4), Carroll (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (6).

Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 456 (10 percent) of 4,685 cases. One of the new cases has no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated June 1, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,685 Recovered 2,954 (63%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 245 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,486 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 456 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 98 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 74,344 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 12,046 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 26,635 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 2,183 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,000

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 5/30 5/31 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 768 866 404 665 273 571 626 596 LabCorp 175 99 281 385 151 449 83 232 Quest Diagnostics 616 906 607 736 353 688 630 648 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 72 66 86 188 238 403 487 220 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 138 178 184 261 21 32 n/a** 136 Other Laboratory* 38 11 9 39 45 27 30 28 Total 1,807 2,126 1,571 2,274 1,081 2,170 1,856 1,841 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 5/30 5/31 Daily Average LabCorp 0 0 2 58 30 40 17 21 Quest Diagnostics 236 232 305 302 225 279 174 250 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center n/a n/a 1 13 13 22 4 11 Other Laboratory* 5 0 1 6 28 29 13 12 Total 241 232 309 379 296 370 208 291

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.