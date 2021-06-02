June 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 33 positive results with 6 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, DHHS announced 33 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, May 31, 2021. Today’s results include 16 people who tested positive by PCR test and 17 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 34 cases from Sunday, May 30, 2021, which include 24 people who tested positive by PCR test and 10 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 499 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ten individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (10), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham (7), Merrimack (6), Cheshire (5), Belknap (4), Sullivan (3), Carroll (2), Grafton (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 26 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,767 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 1, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-1998,767
Recovered96,915 (98%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-191,353 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases499
Current Hospitalizations26

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population GroupEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 DoseReceived 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1PersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of Dose 2PersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%761,66456.0%100.0%573,29442.2%
Sex
Female685,91850.4%52.9%402,81258.7%53.8%308,27044.9%
Male673,79349.6%46.0%349,98851.9%45.1%258,53238.4%
Unknownn/an/a1.2%8,864n/a1.1%6,492n/a
Age Group (in years)
0 – 15222,96516.4%2.3%17,4807.8%0%00%
16 – 29243,37417.9%15.2%115,55147.5%13.0%74,38130.6%
30 – 39166,81112.3%12.4%94,20156.5%11.6%66,70840.0%
40 – 49161,33311.9%13.0%98,96461.3%13.4%76,93947.7%
50 – 64311,36422.9%29.3%223,03071.6%31.2%178,88757.5%
65 – 74152,66911.2%17.8%135,30488.6%19.8%113,27374.2%
75+101,1957.4%10.1%77,13476.2%11.0%63,10662.4%

 Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/EthnicityEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 DoseReceived 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1PersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of Dose 2PersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
White21,220,43789.8%83.6%636,87952.2%85.0%487,40939.9%
Hispanic/Latino154,5894.0%2.8%21,51639.4%2.4%13,51624.8%
Black or African American220,0541.5%1.0%7,59137.9%0.8%4,77523.8%
Asian239,7972.9%3.5%26,84767.5%3.0%17,09543.0%
Other324,8341.8%1.3%9,77139.3%1.0%5,82323.4%
Unknown / Not Reportedn/an/a7.8%59,060n/a7.8%44,676n/a
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%761,66456.0%100.0%573,29442.2%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=72,386), through May 30th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination SitesDoses

Available for Site to Order1

Doses Distributed2Total Doses Administered to Patients31-dose VaccineDoses2-dose Vaccine5
First DosesSecond Doses
Hospitals215,380161,907164,93790584,91979,113
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program*54,01551,67548,910026,52622,384
State-managed fixed sites819,352812,588787,3206,877413,140367,303
Regional public health network mobile sites176,165132,184123,4856,33663,88253,267
Retail Pharmacy**369,83029,158204,60213,159122,95068,493
Outpatient Healthcare Locations20,82510,50512,2311,0878,4092,735
Supersites39,62038,52438,38622,4499,6346,303
Other33,51516,70915,14951710,1184,514
Total1,728,7021,253,2501,395,02051,330739,578604,112

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1Doses Distributed2Total Doses Administered to Patients31-dose VaccineDoses2-dose Vaccine5
First DosesSecond Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital1,3801,38994681614
Androscoggin Valley Hospital9,2179,502894,9194,494
Catholic Medical Center4,6134,8171222,4022,293
Cheshire Medical Center2,7652,63301,3211,312
Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital24,04423,3023711,34411,921
Cottage Hospital4024353224208
Elliot Hospital5,5355,86212,9772,884
Encompass Health2552740146128
Exeter Hospital3,8754,27942,1542,121
Frisbie Memorial Hospital1,3951,4360738698
Hampstead Hospital7,5558,64604,4074,239
Huggins Hospital12,45912,08656,4675,614
Littleton Regional Hospital13,98316,056168,3487,692
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital22,96322,41616512,05610,195
Memorial Hospital16,50117,735329,0318,672
Monadnock Community Hospital1,0851,0233527493
New London Hospital1,0451,00626502478
New Hampshire Hospital9901,05310547496
Northeast Rehab Hospital1,4721,3730708665
Parkland Medical Center1,1701,1667584575
Portsmouth Regional Hospital3,2113,417821,7381,597
Southern NH Medical Center3,3773,48601,8401,646
Speare Memorial Hospital6017210372349
St. Joseph Hospital3,6253,3601221,6761,562
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital5,1833,800661,9631,771
Valley Regional Hospital55267810399269
Weeks Medical Center7,2047,28863,9493,333
Wentworth Douglass Hospital5,4505,69852,8992,794
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area112,292137,3732,27075,89759,206
State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021)2,4601,52101,182339
State of NH- Central NH30,81225,737014,16211,575
State of NH- Greater Monadnock73,14871,22624837,14133,837
State of NH- Greater Nashua102,57594,96167249,82644,463
State of NH- Greater Sullivan32,08427,064014,56212,502
State of NH- Manchester99,95890,280046,09744,183
State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021)1,5807480595153
State of NH- Seacoast96,42789,8742,18943,95443,731
State of NH- South Central112,555107,7491,49754,81851,434
State of NH- Strafford County78,37572,590039,26033,330
State of NH- Upper Valley31,95132,526016,42716,099
State of NH- Winnipesaukee38,37135,671119,21916,451
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN8,8477,5222,5512,8212,150
Carroll County RPHN3,7554,2332992,1531,781
Central NH RPHN8,4048,04304,3053,738
Greater Manchester RPHN17,01515,0265048,0206,502
Greater Nashua RPHN16,57417,6229708,7817,871
Greater Sullivan County RPHN2,5702,032521,190790
North Country RPHN5,1434,6691122,5292,028
Seacoast RPHN11,52911,522266,1055,391
South Central RPHN8,4598,052364,4713,545
Strafford County RPHN33,77329,24053815,75612,946
Upper Valley RPHN11,18610,2981,1295,0064,163
Winnipesaukee RPHN4,9295,2261192,7452,362
Supersites
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 811,48011,42911,42900
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 289,2109,56009,51248
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-1111,28010,89810,89800
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 246,4146,37701226,255
Lancaster Fairgrounds, Lancaster, NH – May 2114012212200

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 30th, 2021.

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.