June 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 33 positive results with 6 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, DHHS announced 33 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, May 31, 2021. Today’s results include 16 people who tested positive by PCR test and 17 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 34 cases from Sunday, May 30, 2021, which include 24 people who tested positive by PCR test and 10 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 499 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ten individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (10), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham (7), Merrimack (6), Cheshire (5), Belknap (4), Sullivan (3), Carroll (2), Grafton (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 26 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,767 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 1, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,767 Recovered 96,915 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,353 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 499 Current Hospitalizations 26

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 761,664 56.0% 100.0% 573,294 42.2% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 52.9% 402,812 58.7% 53.8% 308,270 44.9% Male 673,793 49.6% 46.0% 349,988 51.9% 45.1% 258,532 38.4% Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 8,864 n/a 1.1% 6,492 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 2.3% 17,480 7.8% 0% 0 0% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 15.2% 115,551 47.5% 13.0% 74,381 30.6% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 12.4% 94,201 56.5% 11.6% 66,708 40.0% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 13.0% 98,964 61.3% 13.4% 76,939 47.7% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 29.3% 223,030 71.6% 31.2% 178,887 57.5% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 17.8% 135,304 88.6% 19.8% 113,273 74.2% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 10.1% 77,134 76.2% 11.0% 63,106 62.4%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 83.6% 636,879 52.2% 85.0% 487,409 39.9% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 2.8% 21,516 39.4% 2.4% 13,516 24.8% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 1.0% 7,591 37.9% 0.8% 4,775 23.8% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 3.5% 26,847 67.5% 3.0% 17,095 43.0% Other3 24,834 1.8% 1.3% 9,771 39.3% 1.0% 5,823 23.4% Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 7.8% 59,060 n/a 7.8% 44,676 n/a Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 761,664 56.0% 100.0% 573,294 42.2%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=72,386), through May 30th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 215,380 161,907 164,937 905 84,919 79,113 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 48,910 0 26,526 22,384 State-managed fixed sites 819,352 812,588 787,320 6,877 413,140 367,303 Regional public health network mobile sites 176,165 132,184 123,485 6,336 63,882 53,267 Retail Pharmacy** 369,830 29,158 204,602 13,159 122,950 68,493 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 20,825 10,505 12,231 1,087 8,409 2,735 Supersites 39,620 38,524 38,386 22,449 9,634 6,303 Other 33,515 16,709 15,149 517 10,118 4,514 Total 1,728,702 1,253,250 1,395,020 51,330 739,578 604,112

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,380 1,389 94 681 614 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 9,217 9,502 89 4,919 4,494 Catholic Medical Center 4,613 4,817 122 2,402 2,293 Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital 24,044 23,302 37 11,344 11,921 Cottage Hospital 402 435 3 224 208 Elliot Hospital 5,535 5,862 1 2,977 2,884 Encompass Health 255 274 0 146 128 Exeter Hospital 3,875 4,279 4 2,154 2,121 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,436 0 738 698 Hampstead Hospital 7,555 8,646 0 4,407 4,239 Huggins Hospital 12,459 12,086 5 6,467 5,614 Littleton Regional Hospital 13,983 16,056 16 8,348 7,692 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 22,963 22,416 165 12,056 10,195 Memorial Hospital 16,501 17,735 32 9,031 8,672 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,023 3 527 493 New London Hospital 1,045 1,006 26 502 478 New Hampshire Hospital 990 1,053 10 547 496 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,472 1,373 0 708 665 Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,166 7 584 575 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,211 3,417 82 1,738 1,597 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,486 0 1,840 1,646 Speare Memorial Hospital 601 721 0 372 349 St. Joseph Hospital 3,625 3,360 122 1,676 1,562 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 5,183 3,800 66 1,963 1,771 Valley Regional Hospital 552 678 10 399 269 Weeks Medical Center 7,204 7,288 6 3,949 3,333 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,450 5,698 5 2,899 2,794 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 112,292 137,373 2,270 75,897 59,206 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,521 0 1,182 339 State of NH- Central NH 30,812 25,737 0 14,162 11,575 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 73,148 71,226 248 37,141 33,837 State of NH- Greater Nashua 102,575 94,961 672 49,826 44,463 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 32,084 27,064 0 14,562 12,502 State of NH- Manchester 99,958 90,280 0 46,097 44,183 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 96,427 89,874 2,189 43,954 43,731 State of NH- South Central 112,555 107,749 1,497 54,818 51,434 State of NH- Strafford County 78,375 72,590 0 39,260 33,330 State of NH- Upper Valley 31,951 32,526 0 16,427 16,099 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 38,371 35,671 1 19,219 16,451 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 8,847 7,522 2,551 2,821 2,150 Carroll County RPHN 3,755 4,233 299 2,153 1,781 Central NH RPHN 8,404 8,043 0 4,305 3,738 Greater Manchester RPHN 17,015 15,026 504 8,020 6,502 Greater Nashua RPHN 16,574 17,622 970 8,781 7,871 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 2,570 2,032 52 1,190 790 North Country RPHN 5,143 4,669 112 2,529 2,028 Seacoast RPHN 11,529 11,522 26 6,105 5,391 South Central RPHN 8,459 8,052 36 4,471 3,545 Strafford County RPHN 33,773 29,240 538 15,756 12,946 Upper Valley RPHN 11,186 10,298 1,129 5,006 4,163 Winnipesaukee RPHN 4,929 5,226 119 2,745 2,362 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,560 0 9,512 48 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,280 10,898 10,898 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 24 6,414 6,377 0 122 6,255 Lancaster Fairgrounds, Lancaster, NH – May 21 140 122 122 0 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 30th, 2021.

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.