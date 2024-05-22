June 1: Join the Conservation Commission field trip to Amoskeag Fishways

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Conservation Commission is thrilled to host its fifth free outdoor event at the Amoskeag Fishways, a unique opportunity for our community.

Naturalists from the New Hampshire Fish & Game will guide us through the fascinating world of the Amoskeag Dam’s fish ladder. This ladder plays a vital role in helping migrating Alewife (or River Herring) populations to spawn in inland lakes. And guess what? It’s the perfect time for this tour, as we expect to witness the fish making their migration!

Patriot Hydro Company operates the 100-year-old Amoskeag Dam power plant, which maintains the fish ladder complex as a public service. The Patriot Hydro plant generates 16 megawatts of clean energy annually.

Visitors will also see the first Manchester mill sites, built in the Merrimack’s western watershed and a view of the river islands.

The event is free, but registration is required by going to manchesternh.recdesk.com and searching for “Conservation Programs.”

Directions: I-293 exit 6 to 4 Fletcher Street site on the right just before Amoskeag bridge. Park in lot and walk down to the river. Accessible; disabled may drive down. Easy and safe for children. Rain or shine!