June 1-4 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 1st

The hArt of Sound / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Alex Cormier / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Lisa & Nate / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd

Andrea Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Max Sullivan Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Caylin Costello / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

KOHA / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Mollicious Intent / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Gardner / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

Mostly 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Nostalgia Lane / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Off The Map / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Whiskey 6 / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd

Faith Ann / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Scotty Cloutier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / Chen Yang Li / 7pm

Matt Litzinger / HopKnot (Manchester) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Plan B / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Good Trees River Band / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 4th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 3pm

Rob Dumais / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Tyler Allgood / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JUNE 1st

MIKE MORIN – CELEBRATING 100 YEARS RED ARROW / Gibson’s Bookstore (Concord) / 6:30pm

Mike Morin, NH radio personality and author, visits Gibson’s Bookstore again to present his book on local history, If These Walls Could Talk: Celebrating 100 Years of the Red Arrow, America’s Most Beloved Diner! https://www.gibsonsbookstore.com/event/red-arrow

FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd

THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / through June 4 – DIRECT/x

This Jones Hope Wooten comedy is guaranteed to drive you wild with laughter—and motivate you to keep hounding the kids to please take that stack of quilts and Granny’s Christmas china! This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives. With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships so they can move their lives forward. Together they prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a grand new adventure. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 25 – DIRECT/x

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time and reimagines the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and his coat of many colors. This is a sung-through musical comedy with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Based on the Bible’s book of Genesis and originating from a cantata written for a school choir, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a much-loved family classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

IMPROVBOSTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

This hilarious show unfolds before your eyes as everything is made up on the spot and performed in real time. The ImprovBoston Ensemble seamlessly integrates interactive improv games, scenes and skillful storytelling along with off-the-cuff music with “follow the fun” pacing into an unforgettable performance. This show has never been seen before and will never be seen again. The best part: it’s all inspired by the audience! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-558

33 1/3 Live’s KILLER QUEEN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

33 1/3 LIVE’s most recent endeavor is also their most ambitious: 33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience faithfully recreates Queen’s studio recordings live on stage, including all the vocal harmonies that made the records so amazing! Killer Queen Experience reproduces each track faithfully, while retaining the energy and excitement of a live performance. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through June 11 – DIRECT/x

A play by Edward Albee / Produced by Not Too Loud Productions / It’s after two o’clock in the morning. George, a professor, and his wife Martha have had a drink, or more. They’re stumbling home from a Faculty mixer on a quaint little New England college campus – just another night. Just the two of them – off to bed. Well, maybe a night cap. And, don’t forget the guests. We don’t want to forget the guests. All American Nick, the newest faculty member in the Math Department (or was it Biology?) and his sweet little unassuming slim hipped wife, Honey, have been invited for drinks. At 2am. It’s just a couple of drinks and some games… What could go wrong? After a round of Get the Guests, Humiliate the Host, and Hump the Hostess, it’s time to play Bringing up Baby. And that is where it really, really starts to go wrong for George and Martha. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd

STAND UP AUDIO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Stand Up Audio started in 2020 in the area around Concord NH with the members’ collective dream of writing and performing original rock & roll music. They have combined all their influences into songs that are both new and almost familiar at the same time. One listener said it was “like Classic Rock songs I never knew!” With the driving energy of classic and modern rock, Stand Up Audio is able to deliver their own distinctive compositions that draw in the listener and make them sit up and take notice. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THING / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

The scintillating lead singer of THE FOOLS has a new project, MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THING! It’s a BIG BAND but not your typical Big Band. It’s ROCK & ROLL with HORNS… a ton of them! Expect to hear diverse covers by The Stones, AC/DC, The Animals, Green Day, Johnny Cash, & Tom Jones… plus some great FOOLS classics! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

