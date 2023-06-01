June 1-4 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JUNE 1st
- The hArt of Sound / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Alex Cormier / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Casey Roop / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Doug Thompson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Lisa & Nate / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Phil Jacques / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd
- Andrea Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Max Sullivan Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Caylin Costello / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- KOHA / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mollicious Intent / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chris Gardner / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
- Mostly 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Nostalgia Lane / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Martin & Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Off The Map / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Whiskey 6 / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd
- Faith Ann / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Scotty Cloutier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Scott King / Chen Yang Li / 7pm
- Matt Litzinger / HopKnot (Manchester) / 7pm
- Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Plan B / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Good Trees River Band / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 4th
- Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 3pm
- Rob Dumais / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Tyler Allgood / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm
Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, JUNE 1st
MIKE MORIN – CELEBRATING 100 YEARS RED ARROW / Gibson’s Bookstore (Concord) / 6:30pm
Mike Morin, NH radio personality and author, visits Gibson’s Bookstore again to present his book on local history, If These Walls Could Talk: Celebrating 100 Years of the Red Arrow, America’s Most Beloved Diner! https://www.gibsonsbookstore.com/event/red-arrow
FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd
THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / through June 4 – DIRECT/x
This Jones Hope Wooten comedy is guaranteed to drive you wild with laughter—and motivate you to keep hounding the kids to please take that stack of quilts and Granny’s Christmas china! This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives. With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships so they can move their lives forward. Together they prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a grand new adventure. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 25 – DIRECT/x
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time and reimagines the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and his coat of many colors. This is a sung-through musical comedy with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Based on the Bible’s book of Genesis and originating from a cantata written for a school choir, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a much-loved family classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
IMPROVBOSTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
This hilarious show unfolds before your eyes as everything is made up on the spot and performed in real time. The ImprovBoston Ensemble seamlessly integrates interactive improv games, scenes and skillful storytelling along with off-the-cuff music with “follow the fun” pacing into an unforgettable performance. This show has never been seen before and will never be seen again. The best part: it’s all inspired by the audience! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-558
33 1/3 Live’s KILLER QUEEN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
33 1/3 LIVE’s most recent endeavor is also their most ambitious: 33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience faithfully recreates Queen’s studio recordings live on stage, including all the vocal harmonies that made the records so amazing! Killer Queen Experience reproduces each track faithfully, while retaining the energy and excitement of a live performance. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through June 11 – DIRECT/x
A play by Edward Albee / Produced by Not Too Loud Productions / It’s after two o’clock in the morning. George, a professor, and his wife Martha have had a drink, or more. They’re stumbling home from a Faculty mixer on a quaint little New England college campus – just another night. Just the two of them – off to bed. Well, maybe a night cap. And, don’t forget the guests. We don’t want to forget the guests. All American Nick, the newest faculty member in the Math Department (or was it Biology?) and his sweet little unassuming slim hipped wife, Honey, have been invited for drinks. At 2am. It’s just a couple of drinks and some games… What could go wrong? After a round of Get the Guests, Humiliate the Host, and Hump the Hostess, it’s time to play Bringing up Baby. And that is where it really, really starts to go wrong for George and Martha. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd
STAND UP AUDIO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Stand Up Audio started in 2020 in the area around Concord NH with the members’ collective dream of writing and performing original rock & roll music. They have combined all their influences into songs that are both new and almost familiar at the same time. One listener said it was “like Classic Rock songs I never knew!” With the driving energy of classic and modern rock, Stand Up Audio is able to deliver their own distinctive compositions that draw in the listener and make them sit up and take notice. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THING / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
The scintillating lead singer of THE FOOLS has a new project, MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THING! It’s a BIG BAND but not your typical Big Band. It’s ROCK & ROLL with HORNS… a ton of them! Expect to hear diverse covers by The Stones, AC/DC, The Animals, Green Day, Johnny Cash, & Tom Jones… plus some great FOOLS classics! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
