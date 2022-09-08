July bomb threat confused New Hampshire with Connecticut

MANCHESTER, N.H. – According to a call for service request from the Manchester Police Department, a July 7 bomb threat at Manchester Community College may have come due to the fact that the bomber did not realize there was more than one Manchester Community College.

At approximately noon on July 7, employees at Manchester Community College in Manchester, Conn. received a threat from an individual saying they had placed a bomb within a bag in the college’s fine arts lab. Security officials at Manchester Community College in Connecticut quickly realized that the threat may have been meant for Manchester Community College in New Hampshire, as the Manchester Community College in Connecticut does not have a fine arts lab.

The school in New Hampshire was evacuated for two hours as local and state police x-rayed and manually checked bags on campus, finding no threats.

This threat was one of several reported to colleges around New Hampshire and around the country at that time frame.