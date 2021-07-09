July 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 30 positive results with 1 in Manchester; 1 death reported

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, July 9, 2021, DHHS announced 30 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 21 people who tested positive by PCR test and 9 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 210 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (6), Coos (4), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (4), Grafton (2), Belknap (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 15 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,708 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 9, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,708 Recovered 98,123 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,375 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 210 Current Hospitalizations 15

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.