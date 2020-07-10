July 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 21 new positive results with 8 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, July 9, 2020, DHHS announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,973 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (4).

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 581 (10 percent) of 5,973 cases. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of the new cases, none of them were considered to have no identified risk. Most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one new death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 9, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,973 Recovered 4,831 (81%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 387 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 755 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 581 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 24 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 131,051 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 20,931 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 33,243 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 869 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,425

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 558 643 370 633 313 273 504 471 LabCorp 723 253 361 135 288 330 363 350 Quest Diagnostics 479 647 627 679 174 288 279 453 Mako Medical 361 94 1,031 150 261 167 176 320 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 58 118 171 57 33 110 164 102 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 147 174 34 124 344 329 n/a** 192 Other Laboratory* 15 19 4 28 34 15 53 24 Total 2,341 1,948 2,598 1,806 1,447 1,512 1,539 1,884 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 Daily Average LabCorp 23 31 17 10 0 4 31 17 Quest Diagnostics 211 159 119 54 48 201 154 135 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 34 25 6 0 1 32 38 19 Other Laboratory* 10 7 1 0 13 2 11 6 Total 278 222 143 64 62 239 234 177

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 127 159 173 86 30 105 279 137 LabCorp 637 215 311 112 233 273 300 297 Quest Diagnostics 426 587 584 622 148 257 255 411 Mako Medical 57 82 461 21 46 22 64 108 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 49 107 162 50 29 105 148 93 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 147 174 34 124 344 329 n/a** 192 Other Laboratory* 14 14 4 25 21 11 48 20 Total 1,457 1,338 1,729 1,040 851 1,102 1,094 1,230 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 Daily Average LabCorp 18 25 17 9 0 3 29 14 Quest Diagnostics 194 147 118 51 44 178 141 125 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 29 24 6 0 1 27 34 17 Other Laboratory* 8 1 0 0 9 0 10 4 Total 249 197 141 60 54 208 214 160

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.