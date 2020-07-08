July 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 20 new positive results with 5 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, DHHS announced 20 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,952 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 40 percent being female and 60 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (6), Grafton (2), Belknap (1), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (3).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 578 (10 percent) of 5,952 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 8, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,952 Recovered 4,817 (81%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 386 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 749 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 578 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 22 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 129,628 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 20,717 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 33,053 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL(see 3 below) 480 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 455 558 643 370 633 313 273 464 LabCorp 697 723 253 361 135 288 330 398 Quest Diagnostics 694 479 647 627 679 174 288 513 Mako Medical 790 361 94 1,031 150 261 167 408 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 164 58 118 171 57 33 110 102 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 253 147 174 34 124 344 n/a** 179 Other Laboratory* 31 15 19 4 28 34 15 21 Total 3,084 2,341 1,948 2,598 1,806 1,447 1,183 2,058 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 Daily Average LabCorp 40 23 31 17 10 0 4 18 Quest Diagnostics 257 211 159 119 54 48 201 150 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 42 34 25 6 0 1 32 20 Other Laboratory* 11 10 7 1 0 13 2 6 Total 350 278 222 143 64 62 239 194

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 166 127 159 173 86 30 105 121 LabCorp 417 637 215 311 112 233 273 314 Quest Diagnostics 593 426 587 584 622 148 257 460 Mako Medical 84 57 82 461 21 46 22 110 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 150 49 107 162 50 29 105 93 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 253 147 174 34 124 344 n/a** 179 Other Laboratory* 28 14 14 4 25 21 11 17 Total 1,691 1,457 1,338 1,729 1,040 851 773 1,268 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 Daily Average LabCorp 35 18 25 17 9 0 3 15 Quest Diagnostics 243 194 147 118 51 44 178 139 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 37 29 24 6 0 1 27 18 Other Laboratory* 10 8 1 0 0 9 0 4 Total 325 249 197 141 60 54 208 176

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.