July 8: NAACP Night at the Ballpark in Nashua’s Holman Stadium

NASHUA, NH – NAACP Night at the Ballpark is set for Friday, July 8, 2022, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, a fundraising event to celebrate the breaking of the color barrier in minor league baseball where it all began 75 years ago.

Arrive by 5:30 p.m. for pre-game ceremony and throwing of first pitch 6 p.m. for the game featuring Nashua Silver Knights vs. Vermont Lake Monsters followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

This event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the breaking of baseball’s color barrier: First at Nashua’s Holman Stadium in the minor leagues (1946), then in the major leagues (by Jackie Robinson in 1947).

$10 Tickets which include fireworks available right up to start of game are available here, PASSWORD: NAACP

Please join our Greater Nashua Area Branch NAACP along with our sponsors (Nashua Silver Knights, Vermont Lake Monsters, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation) in our biggest fundraiser of the year. A portion of the proceeds will benefit our organization whose mission is to secure the political, education, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.