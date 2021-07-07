July 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 31 positive results, no cases in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, July 07, 2021, DHHS announced 31 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 8 people who tested positive by PCR test and 23 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 195 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 67% being female and 33% being male. The new cases reside in Cheshire (8), Coos (5), Rockingham (3), Belknap (2), Carroll (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Merrimack (2), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the city of Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either recently traveled or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 12 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,652 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 7, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,652 Recovered 98,083 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,374 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 195 Current Hospitalizations 12

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.