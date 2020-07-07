July 7 DHHS COVID-19 update: 19 new positive cases with 7 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, DHHS announced 19 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,932 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 68% being female and 32% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Rockingham (3) Belknap (1), Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (2).

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 577 (10%) of 5,932 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two new additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 7, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID (see 1 below) 5,932 Recovered 4,758 (80%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 384 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 790 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 577 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 24 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 128,511 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 20,509 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 32,898 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 333 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 391 455 558 643 370 633 313 480 LabCorp 562 697 723 253 361 135 288 431 Quest Diagnostics 135 694 479 647 627 679 174 491 Mako Medical 125 790 361 94 1,031 150 261 402 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 70 164 58 118 171 57 33 96 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 442 253 147 174 34 124 n/a** 196 Other Laboratory* 24 31 15 19 4 28 34 22 Total 1,749 3,084 2,341 1,948 2,598 1,806 1,103 2,090 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 Daily Average LabCorp 2 40 23 31 17 10 0 18 Quest Diagnostics 194 257 211 159 119 54 48 149 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 28 42 34 25 6 0 1 19 Other Laboratory* 15 11 10 7 1 0 13 8 Total 239 350 278 222 143 64 62 194

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 93 166 127 159 173 86 30 119 LabCorp 510 417 637 215 311 112 233 348 Quest Diagnostics 117 593 426 587 584 622 148 440 Mako Medical 2 84 57 82 461 21 46 108 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 61 150 49 107 162 50 29 87 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 442 253 147 174 34 124 n/a** 196 Other Laboratory* 23 28 14 14 4 25 21 18 Total 1,248 1,691 1,457 1,338 1,729 1,040 507 1,287 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 Daily Average LabCorp 0 35 18 25 17 9 0 15 Quest Diagnostics 186 243 194 147 118 51 44 140 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 22 37 29 24 6 0 1 17 Other Laboratory* 11 10 8 1 0 0 9 6 Total 219 325 249 197 141 60 54 178