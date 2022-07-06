July 7-10: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, JULY 7

Tim Kierstead / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Phil Jacques / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 5pm

George Barber / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / T-Bones (Hudson) / 7pm

Jess Olson Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Clint Lapointe / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Kimayo / Northeast Delta Dental Stadium (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Mikey G / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Decatur Creek / Shara Vineyards (Concord) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Mo Bounce / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Mary Fagan / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Jordan & Clint / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Dave Mattacks & Friends / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

The Love Dogs / Stark Park Summer Series (Manchester) / 2pm

Mark Lapointe / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 2pm

Dani Sven / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – Jimmy Cash & Friends / July 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor. Cash can be seen performing stand-up at night as way to stay grounded. He has worked with some of the biggest acts in comedy and currently opens for comedian Bob Marley.

He is the recent winner of Last Comix Standing 2021, held at Mohegan Sun.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:

MAGICIAN BJ HICKMAN / July 5-8

WIZARD OF OZ / July 12-15

RAPUNZEL / July 19-22

PETER PAN / July 26-29

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

BIG – THE MUSICAL / July 8-17 (Derry Opera House)

The classic 1987 motion picture fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience. Featuring a witty, moving, and insightful book and a dazzling, energetic, heartfelt, contemporary score. Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre)

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.” Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: STEVE BLUNT / Manchester City Library (Manchester) / July 7th at 6 p.m.

For over 20 years Steve has been teaching and performing for kids & families, with this simple message: Music is fun—and it’s something everyone can do! He believes that music helps grow happy, healthy kids and stronger communities. Steve’s concerts include fun, upbeat songs that tickle the funny bone, warm the heart, and delight the imagination—with lots of audience participation.

FESTIVAL: HILLSBORO SUMMER FEST / Grimes Field (Hillsboro) / July 7-10

4-Day Summer Festival and family favorite for over 25 years, Hillsboro Summerfest brings visitors from all over New England with the best from Miller Amusements, food trucks, and one of the greatest Firework shows around. They pride themselves on including a wide variety for all to enjoy and maintaining a fun atmosphere for not only attendees, but vendor success! www.hillsborosummerfest.com

ART: ART WALK HAVERHILL 2022 / Downtown Haverhill (MA) / July 9th from 3-7pm

The Haverhill Art Walk is an outdoor and indoor event occurring on the second Saturday of the month from June to October, 3-7 pm. Art Walk highlights local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with Plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances. www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk

MUSIC: BEGINNINGS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / July 8th

Beginnings formed in 2002 as a musical tribute to the super-group Chicago. The band makes its home in the New York City metro area and regularly performs for highly enthusiastic and loyal audiences all over the United States. Beginnings performs accurate versions of Chicago’s classic chart-smashing hits (and even a few rare gems) from across their fifty-plus-year songbook. Fueled by world-class musicianship and a passion for performance, the band is a live music experience not to be missed. The group’s love of the music and their fans makes for an outstanding and electrifying show every time. Come see the band live, and they promise to “Make You Smile”! www.tupelomusichall.com

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).