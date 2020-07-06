July 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 21 new positive cases with 1 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, July 6, 2020, DHHS announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,914 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 85 percent being female and 15 percent being male. The new cases reside in Belknap (3), Carroll (3), Rockingham (3), Coos (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (4) and Manchester (1). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Four new hospitalized case were identified for a total of 574 (10 percent) of 5,914 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 6, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,914 Recovered 4,706 (80%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 382 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 826 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 574 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 25 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 127,880 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 20,455 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 32,781 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 86 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/29 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 292 391 455 558 643 370 633 477 LabCorp 179 562 697 723 253 361 135 416 Quest Diagnostics 301 135 694 479 647 627 679 509 Mako Medical 491 125 790 361 94 1,031 150 435 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 68 70 164 58 118 171 57 101 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 332 442 253 147 174 34 n/a** 230 Other Laboratory* 6 24 31 15 19 4 28 18 Total 1,669 1,749 3,084 2,341 1,948 2,598 1,682 2,153 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/29 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 Daily Average LabCorp 0 2 40 23 31 17 10 18 Quest Diagnostics 226 194 257 211 159 119 54 174 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 28 42 34 25 6 0 19 Other Laboratory* 8 15 11 10 7 1 0 7 Total 235 239 350 278 222 143 64 219

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/29 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 42 93 166 127 159 173 86 121 LabCorp 165 510 417 637 215 311 112 338 Quest Diagnostics 268 117 593 426 587 584 622 457 Mako Medical 52 2 84 57 82 461 21 108 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 56 61 150 49 107 162 50 91 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 332 442 253 147 174 34 n/a** 230 Other Laboratory* 3 23 28 14 14 4 25 16 Total 918 1,248 1,691 1,457 1,338 1,729 916 1,328 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/29 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 7/05 Daily Average LabCorp 0 0 35 18 25 17 9 15 Quest Diagnostics 209 186 243 194 147 118 51 164 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 22 37 29 24 6 0 17 Other Laboratory* 3 11 10 8 1 0 0 5 Total 213 219 325 249 197 141 60 201

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.