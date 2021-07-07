July 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 16 positive results with 5 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, DHHS announced 16 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, July 5. Today’s results include 12 people who tested positive by PCR test and 4 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 28 cases from Friday, July 2 (17 by PCR test and 11 by antigen test), 26 cases from Saturday, July 3 (16 by PCR test and 11 by antigen test), and 8 cases from Sunday, July 4 (5 by PCR test and 3 by antigen test). There are now 181 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are nineteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (18), Belknap (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Merrimack (6), Cheshire (4), Strafford (4), Grafton (3), Sullivan (3), Carroll (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (11) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
- 1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 13 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,626 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 6, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|99,626
|Recovered
|98,072 (98%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|1,373 (1%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|181
|Current Hospitalizations
|13
COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update
Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients
|Population Group
|Estimated NH Population Size4
|Proportion of Population
|Received 1 or More Doses
|Fully Vaccinated
|Proportion of persons with 1+ doses
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|Proportion of persons fully vaccinated
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|Total
|1,359,711
|100.0%
|100.0%
|814,037
|59.9%
|100.0%
|729,838
|53.7%
|Sex
|Female
|685,918
|50.4%
|53.4%
|434,969
|63.4%
|53.4%
|389,562
|56.8%
|Male
|673,793
|49.6%
|45.5%
|370,107
|54.9%
|45.6%
|332,641
|49.4%
|Unknown
|n/a
|n/a
|1.1%
|8,961
|n/a
|1.0%
|7,635
|n/a
|Age Group (in years)
|0 – 15
|222,965
|16.4%
|2.7%
|21,910
|9.8%
|2.4%
|17,725
|7.9%
|16 – 29
|243,374
|17.9%
|15.2%
|124,078
|51.0%
|14.9%
|108,614
|44.6%
|30 – 39
|166,811
|12.3%
|12.3%
|100,020
|60.0%
|12.4%
|90,215
|54.1%
|40 – 49
|161,333
|11.9%
|12.8%
|104,160
|64.6%
|12.9%
|94,099
|58.3%
|50 – 64
|311,364
|22.9%
|28.7%
|233,590
|75.0%
|28.9%
|210,916
|67.7%
|65 – 74
|152,669
|11.2%
|17.3%
|140,805
|92.2%
|17.6%
|128,354
|84.1%
|75+
|101,195
|7.4%
|11.0%
|89,474
|88.4%
|10.9%
|79,915
|79.0%
Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients
Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
|Race/Ethnicity
|Estimated NH Population Size4
|Proportion of Population
|Received 1 or More Doses
|Fully Vaccinated
|Proportion of persons with 1+ doses
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|Proportion of persons fully vaccinated
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|White2
|1,220,437
|89.8%
|81.1%
|660,464
|54.1%
|82.0%
|598,264
|49.0%
|Hispanic/Latino1
|54,589
|4.0%
|2.9%
|23,832
|43.7%
|2.8%
|20,194
|37.0%
|Black or African American2
|20,054
|1.5%
|1.0%
|8,446
|42.1%
|1.0%
|7,271
|36.3%
|Asian2
|39,797
|2.9%
|3.5%
|28,406
|71.4%
|3.2%
|23,615
|59.3%
|Other3
|24,834
|1.8%
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Unknown / Not Reported
|n/a
|n/a
|8.1%
|65,806
|n/a
|7.7%
|56,288
|n/a
|Total
|1,359,711
|100.0%
|100.0%
|814,037
|59.9%
|100.0%
|729,838
|53.7%
1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.
2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.
3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.
4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html
Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites and through the federal LTC pharmacy partnership program through July 4th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System. Vaccine doses administered through other federal vaccine programs are not included (n=24,324). Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.
Vaccine Doses Administered by Vaccination Site Group
|Vaccination Sites
|Total Doses Administered to Patients1
|1-dose Vaccine2 Doses
|2-dose Vaccine3
|First Doses
|Second Doses
|Hospitals
|169,875
|1,131
|85,789
|82,955
|Long-term care pharmacy partnership program*
|48,910
|0
|26,526
|22,384
|State-managed fixed sites
|820,575
|6,986
|413,513
|400,076
|Regional public health network mobile sites
|130,964
|7,005
|65,125
|58,834
|Retail Pharmacy**
|301,960
|15,008
|165,111
|121,841
|Outpatient Healthcare Locations
|15,997
|1,310
|10,013
|4,674
|Supersites
|38,197
|22,451
|9,444
|6,302
|Other
|17,380
|772
|10,449
|6,159
|Total
|1,543,858
|54,663
|785,970
|703,225
1 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.
2 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.
3 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program ended on March 31, 2021.
**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.
Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through July 4, 2021.
The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.
For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.