July 6-9 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 6th

Eyes of Age / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

John Chouinard / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Paul Driscoll / Litherman’s Limited Brewery (Concord) / 5:30pm

Erika Van Pelt Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Chris Fraga / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

The Latchkey Gang Band / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 7th

Johnny Angel / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Patrick Synan / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Gypsy Wild Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Josh Foster / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Steve Haidaichuk / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

Foo Fighters Tribute / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

All That ’90s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Off The Map / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 8th

Matty and the Penders / Keep NH Brewing Festival (Everett Arena – Concord) / 12pm

Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Sam Hammerman / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Ken Budka / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Gardner / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

KOHA / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Taylor Hughes / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Mike Barger & Janice / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Dusty Gray / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

2120 S Michigan Avenue / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Country Roads / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 9th

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Jim Dozet / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

Debby Larkin & the Jeff Stout Quintet / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm

Jam Tomorrow / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 3pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

Rob Dumais / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Lewis Goodwin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, JULY 6th

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through – DIRECT/x

B.J. HICKMAN MAGIC SHOWS / July 5-7

BEAUTY & THE BEAST / July 11-14

RAPUNZEL / July 18-21

PETER PAN / July 25-28

SNOW WHITE / August 1-4

THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11

FROZEN Kids / August 15-18

FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25

www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THURSDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES / Eagle Square (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Come and join Concord Parks and Rec for their Thursday Night Concert Series featuring “The New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble”.

https://www.concordnh.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=15802

CABARET / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 16 – DIRECT/x

Presented by Actors Cooperative Theatre / In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

FRIDAY, JULY 7th

FNC: LENNY CLARKE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The “Bad Boy from Boston” is back! Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke is back on the road with his “No holds barred” stand up comedy tour! Lenny was featured in the Dennis Leary FX show RESCUE ME and has also been in some great comedy movies; There’s Something about Mary, Fever Pitch, Stuck on You and Me, Myself and Irene to name just a few! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE ADDAMS FAMILY / Capitol Center (Concord) / through July 8th – DIRECT/x

Presented by RB Productions / Celebrate the wackiness in every family with our best-selling Broadway musical adapted for middle school-age performers! Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

PEACE FROG / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, this highly acclaimed act pays tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors by recreating the magic and intensity of a Doors concert experience. Based out of Venice, California, lead singer Tony Fernandez lives out every move of Jim Morrison on stage and delivers a powerful recreation of true likeness in presence, vocals, mannerisms and spirit. Peace Frog is the drama and rock theater that made the Doors famous. Dark and spooky, mystical and hypnotic, the band demonstrates the ability to transform any room into an actual Doors concert experience. With intoxicating renditions of “Hello, I Love You”, “Light My Fire”, “L.A. Woman”, “The End” and many of the Doors classic songs, Peace Frog has the crowd entranced! Jim Morrison can no longer perform live, but when you witness Peace Frog you will think you are at Doors concert. It is a must see for all Doors fans and for anyone looking to experience an amazing recreation of a Doors show! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, JULY 8th

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

A NIGHT WITH WILL NOONAN / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Presented by Glassjaw. Will Noonan has been named Best Comedian In Boston and is known for his acting in movies on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. Featuring Andrew Della Volpe. Andrew is a standup comedian from Boston who got his start as an intern at Sacha Baron Cohen’s 4×2 Films, and never considered a straight job since. He recently headlined the legendary Nick’s Comedy Stop and is the co-host of the popular Soft Boys Podcast, alongside fellow comedian Will Noonan. Your host, Josh Mandl, is a rising star in the New England Area. Josh regularly performs up and down the east coast. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SWEET BABY JAMES – JAMES TAYLOR TRIBUTE / Opera House (Derry) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

America’s #1 James Taylor tribute artist Bill Griese visits from Nashville with his acclaimed Sweet Baby James show. Join us for the timeless music of the 6-time Grammy winner, with a performance you have to hear to believe! Not your typical tribute band fare and not a “look-alike” impersonator, Griese brings you the songs & stories of Taylor in a refreshingly authentic way – using only his spot-on vocals and skillful guitar playing. It’s a natural & respectful homage to an American original. Whether you’re a lifelong or casual JT fan, this one is not-to-miss! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zr9GV2o7VK4

ECHOES OF FLOYD / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Echoes of Floyd is New England’s premier Pink Floyd tribute act, specializing in the accurate reproduction of the band’s extensive catalog. Meticulous in detail, Echoes faithfully reproduces the iconic songs and albums from Floyd’s vast catalog. Their honest renditions of the deeper cuts, heavy hitting crowd favorites, and complete renditions of Floyd’s concept albums have earned them accolades with both casual fans and the most devout Floyd fans. The result has been an actively growing fanbase and sold out shows across the northeast. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, JULY 9th

DEBBY LARKIN & THE JEFF STOUT QUINTET / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Check them out on Facebook – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0ZYm7M-U4U

L.A. GUNS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

L.A. Guns was formed in 1983 by guitar player Tracii Guns and, then unknown singer, Axl Rose on lead vocals. The “classic lineup” of Guns, former Girl singer Phil Lewis, drummer Steve Riley, guitar player Mick Cripps and bassist Kelly Nickels have sold 6 1/2 million records, including 1988’s L.A. Guns and 1990’s Cocked and Loaded, both of which were certified Gold. Cocked and Loaded contained the hit single “Ballad of Jayne” that went to #33 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and #25 on the Mainstream Rock charts. From the mid-90’s to the mid 2000’s, after changing lineups twice, L.A. Guns continued to tour and release new music. With the classic lineup of Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis recently reunited L.A. Guns continue to tour around the world.www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

The Allman Betts Band includes Devon Allman & Duane Betts on guitars and vocals, Berry Oakley Jr. on bass, Johnny Stachela on slide guitar, John Ginty on Hammond B3 (Robert Randolph/Dixie Chicks) and Devon Allman Project percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum. The show features original music from their two recent BMG albums, songs from their solo projects as well as classic songs by The Allman Brothers Band, the legendary group founded by Devon and Duane’s fathers, Gregg Allman & Dickey Betts. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!