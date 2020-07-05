July 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 43 new positive cases with 11 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, July 5, 2020, DHHS announced 43 new positive test results for COVID-19 identified since Friday, July 3. There have now been 5,897 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Belknap (1), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), Merrimack (1), Strafford (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (14) and Manchester (11). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 570 (10%) of 5,897 cases. Twelve of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older



Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 5, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,897 Recovered 4,684 (79%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 381 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 832 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 570 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 25 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 125,235 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 20,395 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 32,776 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 388 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,475

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 534 292 391 455 558 643 370 463 LabCorp 184 179 562 697 723 253 361 423 Quest Diagnostics 502 301 135 694 479 647 627 484 Mako Medical 157 491 125 790 361 94 1,031 436 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 155 68 70 164 58 118 171 115 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 285 332 442 253 147 174 n/a** 272 Other Laboratory* 37 6 24 31 15 19 4 19 Total 1,854 1,669 1,749 3,084 2,341 1,948 2,564 2,173 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 Daily Average LabCorp 16 0 2 40 23 31 17 18 Quest Diagnostics 53 226 194 257 211 159 119 174 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 1 28 42 34 25 6 20 Other Laboratory* 3 8 15 11 10 7 1 8 Total 77 235 239 350 278 222 143 221

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 142 42 93 166 127 159 173 129 LabCorp 150 165 510 417 637 215 311 344 Quest Diagnostics 430 268 117 593 426 587 584 429 Mako Medical 36 52 2 84 57 82 461 111 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 133 56 61 150 49 107 162 103 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 285 332 442 253 147 174 n/a** 272 Other Laboratory* 32 3 23 28 14 14 4 17 Total 1,208 918 1,248 1,691 1,457 1,338 1,695 1,365 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/01 7/02 7/03 7/04 Daily Average LabCorp 15 0 0 35 18 25 17 16 Quest Diagnostics 50 209 186 243 194 147 118 164 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 1 22 37 29 24 6 18 Other Laboratory* 1 3 11 10 8 1 0 5 Total 71 213 219 325 249 197 141 202

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.