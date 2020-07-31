July 31 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 42 new positive results with 12 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, July 31, 2020, DHHS announced 42 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,583 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54 percent being female and 46 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Rockingham (10), Merrimack (2), Strafford (2), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (3).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 693 (11 percent) of 6,583 cases. Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 31, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,583 Recovered 5,772 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 415 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 396 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 693 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 18 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 159,801 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 26,920 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 36,602 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 660 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,075

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/24 7/25 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 567 267 451 53 279 532 501 379 LabCorp 854 762 534 628 138 689 44 521 Quest Diagnostics 344 205 716 540 1,158 678 852 642 Mako Medical 600 591 395 1,383 646 391 61 581 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 282 137 127 42 224 258 52 160 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 94 77 106 146 133 118 58 105 Other Laboratory* 11 36 28 50 6 49 35 31 Total 2,752 2,075 2,357 2,842 2,584 2,715 1,603 2,418 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/24 7/25 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 Daily Average LabCorp 18 12 10 6 9 15 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 100 112 27 39 126 116 81 86 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 21 1 16 20 13 1 11 Other Laboratory* 9 12 0 6 2 11 8 7 Total 131 157 38 67 157 155 90 114

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.