July 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 76 positive results with 10 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, July 30, 2021, DHHS announced 118 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 76 people who tested positive by PCR test and 42 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 586 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventeen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (19), Rockingham (17), Merrimack (14), Strafford (12), Cheshire (8), Belknap (6), Grafton (5), Carroll (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (16) and Manchester (10). The county of residence is being determined for nine new cases.

There are currently 29 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 100,657 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

NH Persons with COVID-19 100,657 Recovered 98,684 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,387 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 586 Current Hospitalizations 29

