July 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 33 positive results with 12 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, July 30, 2020, DHHS announced 33 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,544 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45 percent being female and 55 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Rockingham (5), Merrimack (4), Belknap (2), and Carroll (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 692 (11 percent) of 6,544 cases. Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, have recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 30, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,544 Recovered 5,722 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 415 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 407 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 692 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 21 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 158,309 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 26,810 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 36,458 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 495 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,125

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/23 7/24 7/25 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 640 567 267 451 53 279 532 398 LabCorp 1,172 854 762 534 628 138 173 609 Quest Diagnostics 840 344 205 716 540 1,158 653 637 Mako Medical 1,164 600 591 395 1,383 646 391 739 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 179 282 137 127 42 224 71 152 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 87 94 77 106 146 133 81 103 Other Laboratory* 36 11 36 28 50 5 43 30 Total 4,118 2,752 2,075 2,357 2,842 2,583 1,944 2,667 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/22 7/23 7/24 7/25 7/26 7/27 7/28 Daily Average LabCorp 20 18 12 10 6 9 5 11 Quest Diagnostics 120 100 112 27 39 126 113 91 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 25 4 21 1 16 20 2 13 Other Laboratory* 11 9 12 0 6 2 9 7 Total 176 131 157 38 67 157 129 122

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.