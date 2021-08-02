July 30-Aug. 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 totals: 306 positive results with 22 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 2, 2021, DHHS announced 99 new positive test results for COVID-19 for August 1. Today’s results include 63 people who tested positive by PCR test and 36 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 133 cases from July 30 (85 by PCR test and 48 by antigen test), and 110 cases from July 31 (65 by PCR test and 45 by antigen test). There are now 738 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (81), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (55), Strafford (36), Grafton (24), Cheshire (19), Merrimack (18), Carroll (11), Coos (10), Belknap (6), and Sullivan (6) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (26) and Manchester (22). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-eight new cases.

There are currently 28 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 100,986 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 2, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 100,986 Recovered 98,861 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,387 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 738 Current Hospitalizations 28

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.