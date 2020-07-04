July 3 DHHS COVID-19 update: 38 new positive cases with 12 in Manchester; 1 new death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, July 3, 2020, DHHS announced 38 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,857 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (11), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Merrimack (3), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 569 (10%) of 5,857 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older



Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 3, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (1 see below) 5,857 Recovered 4,597 (78%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 376 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 884 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 569 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 27 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 123,749 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 20,057 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 32,359 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 727 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,475

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/01 7/02 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 538 111 534 292 391 455 558 411 LabCorp 386 366 184 179 562 697 723 442 Quest Diagnostics 374 457 502 301 135 694 479 420 Mako Medical 771 566 157 491 125 790 361 465 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 71 204 155 68 70 164 58 113 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 35 46 285 332 442 253 n/a** 232 Other Laboratory* 7 17 37 6 24 31 14 19 Total 2,182 1,767 1,854 1,669 1,749 3,084 2,193 2,071 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 Daily Average LabCorp 26 37 16 0 2 40 23 21 Quest Diagnostics 155 226 53 226 194 257 211 189 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 19 26 5 1 28 42 34 22 Other Laboratory* 12 11 3 8 15 11 10 10 Total 212 300 77 235 239 350 278 242

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 168 130 142 42 93 166 127 124 LabCorp 347 322 150 165 510 417 637 364 Quest Diagnostics 316 410 430 268 117 593 426 366 Mako Medical 175 128 36 52 2 84 57 76 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 55 179 133 56 61 150 49 98 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 35 46 285 332 442 253 n/a** 232 Other Laboratory* 6 16 32 3 23 28 13 17 Total 1,102 1,231 1,208 918 1,248 1,691 1,309 1,244 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 Daily Average LabCorp 25 31 15 0 0 35 18 18 Quest Diagnostics 145 206 50 209 186 243 194 176 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 17 22 5 1 22 37 29 19 Other Laboratory* 8 8 1 3 11 10 8 7 Total 195 267 71 213 219 325 249 220

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.