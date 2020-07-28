July 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 59 new positive results with 15 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, DHHS announced 59 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,500 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (26), Carroll (3), Cheshire (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Grafton (2), and Strafford (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (15) and Nashua (5).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 690 (11 percent) of 6,500 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 28, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,500 Recovered 5,688 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 409 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 403 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 690 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 21 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 156,083 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 26,524 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 36,184 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 257 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,225

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 7/28/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Birch Hill 40 29 0 14 Evergreen Place Manchester 25 10 0 1 Greenbriar Nashua 119 34 0 28 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 2 7 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 7/25 7/26 7/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 390 998 640 567 267 451 53 481 LabCorp 690 1,167 1,172 854 762 534 628 830 Quest Diagnostics 476 547 840 344 205 713 539 523 Mako Medical 247 423 1,164 600 591 395 1,383 686 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 133 238 179 282 137 127 42 163 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 119 127 87 94 77 106 144 108 Other Laboratory* 10 34 36 11 36 28 47 29 Total 2,065 3,534 4,118 2,752 2,075 2,354 2,836 2,819 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 7/25 7/26 7/27 Daily Average LabCorp 14 25 20 18 12 10 6 15 Quest Diagnostics 133 122 120 100 112 26 34 92 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 23 18 25 4 21 1 16 15 Other Laboratory* 10 4 11 9 12 0 6 7 Total 180 169 176 131 157 37 62 130

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.