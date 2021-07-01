July 28 The Humane League webinar: How to volunteer for animal rights

Find out how you can take action and get connected with one of the world’s most effective animal rights organizations, The Humane League (THL).

On July 28 from 2-3 p.m. Sydney Fox, the New England area organizer, will lead you through a presentation of what you can do to become an animal rights activist, her Captain Jenny will share her journey in becoming a leader in animal rights, and we’ll close with a one-on-one rapid networking session to start building power in the New England area! Come join us and make a difference in the lives of billions of animals today.

RSVP here: