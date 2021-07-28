July 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 90 positive results with 15 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, DHHS announced 90 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 43 people who tested positive by PCR test and 47 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 489 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45% being female and 55% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (25), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Strafford (8), Belknap (6), Grafton (6), Merrimack (5), Carroll (2), and Cheshire (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (15) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for nine new cases.

There are currently 20 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 100,465 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 28, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 100,465 Recovered 98,590 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,386 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 489 Current Hospitalizations 20

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.