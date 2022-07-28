July 28-31: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)THURSDAY,

JULY 28th

Malcolm Salls / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Josh Foster / Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Concord) / 6pm

Hank Osborne / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 29th

Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Tim Kierstead / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Sophistafunk / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Woodland Protocol / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

Ken Clark Organ Trio / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Country Roads / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 30th

Chad LaMarsh / Over the Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

BPR Band / Moe Joe’s Patio (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / KC’s Rib Shack / 6pm

Chase Campbell Band / Colby Hill Inn (Henniker) / 6pm

The Far / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Off The Record / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 31st

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

John Chouinard / Firefly (Manchester) 11am

Another Tequila Sunrise / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm

Dakota Smart / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Molly & James / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) 4pm

Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – KEN ROGERSON / August 5th at 7:30pm

KEN ROGERSON, “The funniest man you’ve never heard of,” started his comedy career working the Chicago club circuit and at the famed Second City. After touring with the improvisational troupe The Comedy Rangers, Ken moved East and became a central part of the historic ‘80’s Boston comedy scene of the as documented in the film When Stand Up Stood Out. There, he honed his standup act to a fine edge “…sharp enough to cut the head off a rabbit at thirty yards.” Still rocking it, Ken is now all over the internet, where you’ll find clips from his Dry Bar special, Way North of 40 which total over a million views, and he can also be heard on Sirius XM, Pandora, and Spotify as part of The Best of Boston Vol II alongside some of Boston’s best!

MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / August 12-14

Complete schedule of movies and events at https://www.palacetheatre.org/film/

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:

PETER PAN / July 26-29

CINDERELLA / August 2-5

BEAUTY & THE BEAST / August 9-12

SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN DWARFS / August 16-19

Disney’s FROZEN Kids / August 23-26

AN EVENING WITH JOHN LITHGOW / August 13th at 7:30pm

Audiences worldwide know Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor John Lithgow from his delightful performances across stage and screen. In a lively discussion, Lithgow reflects on the iconic roles that comprise his decades-long career, from cultural touchstones like The World According to Garp and 3rd Rock from the Sun to his more recent SAG-award-winning role as Winston Churchill in the smash-hit Netflix original series The Crown. Lithgow places social and political advocacy at the forefront of his public speaking, with an emphasis on the importance of the arts and education, as well as his recent forays into the world of political satire with the publishing of the New York Times best-selling Dumpty trilogy of books. Ever charming, John Lithgow dazzles audiences with his trademark wit and conversations full of heart.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

3 PIGS AND A WOLF / Wednesday, August 3rd at 6pm (Studio Theatre)

The Majestic Academy Summer Teen Touring Musical completes its 2022 tour at The Majestic Studio Theatre. Visit Parker Brown with us – a most unusual town filled with many a handful of zany characters. Join Calvin, Doctor Proctor, Gibble and Gobble Turkeys, and others as they do their best to confuse the Wolf (sometimes unintentionally) as he searches for the homes of the 3 Little Pigs. The Wolf finally reaches the first Pig’s house and the rest is history. You’ll never guess how this fun-filled musical ends! Book, Music, and Lyrics by A. Robert Dionne

NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre)

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.” Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song.

FEATURED EVENTS:

FAMILY FARE: MR. AARON / City Library (Manchester) / July 28th at 6pm

Join award-winning musician Mr. Aaron on an interactive musical journey! We’ll sing, dance, and imagine our way through fun story songs and dance jams. FREE EVENT

MUSIC: ZAC BROWN TRIBUTE BAND / LaBelle Winery (Derry) July 28th at 6:30pm

ZBTB is the premier tribute to the chart-topping Zac Brown Band! With 12 number-one singles and three GRAMMY wins, the Zac Brown Band is one of the hottest names in the music business and ZBTB is the first and most authentic tribute to their recorded music and live show. Not only does ZBTB capture the sound and creativity of the Zac Brown Band but they bring a similar atmosphere of family to their shows while engaging the audience in a way that is all their own! https://labellewinery.com/shop/zac-brown-tribute-band-derry

THEATRE: LEGALLY BLONDE JR. / Capitol Center (Concord) / July 29 & 30

Presented by RB Productions. Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture, Legally Blonde The Musical JR. is a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show’s instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit and sass — leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink! www.ccanh.com

MUSIC: BLUE OYSTER CULT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / July 29th

For over four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, the Long Island, NY–based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. Blue Öyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The band is often cited as a major influence by other acts such as Metallica, and BÖC was listed in VH1’s countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time. www.tupelomusichall.com

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Ron White / Casino Ballroom (Hampton) / July 29th at 7:30pm

Dave Russo / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / July 30th at 8:30pm

Stephanie Peters / Chunky’s (Manchester) / July 30th at 8pm

Steve Bjork/Mike Koutrobis/Travis Libman / Tupelo (Derry) / July 30th at 8pm

