July 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 23 new positive cases with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, July 26, 2020, DHHS announced 23 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,436 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52 percent being female and 48 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Strafford (3), Grafton (2), Rockingham (2), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 688 (11 percent) of 6,436 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 26, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,436 Recovered 5,438 (84%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 409 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 589 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 688 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 20 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 153,609 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 26,428 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 36,037 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 235 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,300

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 7/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 426 244 390 998 640 567 267 505 LabCorp 673 457 691 1,165 1,168 854 535 792 Quest Diagnostics 467 540 476 546 839 344 181 485 Mako Medical 699 96 247 423 1,164 600 591 546 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 86 171 133 238 179 282 137 175 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 99 143 118 127 87 94 76 106 Other Laboratory* 63 20 9 34 34 8 34 29 Total 2,513 1,671 2,064 3,531 4,111 2,749 1,821 2,637 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 7/25 Daily Average LabCorp 6 1 14 25 20 18 8 13 Quest Diagnostics 16 112 133 122 120 100 111 102 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 30 23 18 25 4 21 17 Other Laboratory* 0 9 10 4 11 9 12 8 Total 22 152 180 169 176 131 152 140

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.