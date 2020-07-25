July 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 45 new positive results with 12 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, July 25, 2020, DHHS announced 45 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,415 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (10), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Strafford (5), Belknap (2), Merrimack (2), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (5).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 686 (11 percent) of 6,415 cases. Ten of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 25, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,415 Recovered 5,438 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 409 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 568 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 686 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 27 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 152,290 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 26,256 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 35,883 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL ( see 3 below) 381 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,500

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 157 426 244 390 998 640 567 489 LabCorp 499 673 457 691 1,165 1,168 404 722 Quest Diagnostics 617 467 539 476 546 839 301 541 Mako Medical 1,591 699 96 247 423 1,164 600 689 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 95 86 171 133 238 179 282 169 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 84 99 143 118 127 87 94 107 Other Laboratory* 5 63 20 9 34 34 5 24 Total 3,048 2,513 1,670 2,064 3,531 4,111 2,253 2,741 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 Daily Average LabCorp 24 6 1 14 25 20 16 15 Quest Diagnostics 127 16 112 133 122 108 90 101 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 0 30 23 18 25 4 15 Other Laboratory* 3 0 9 10 4 11 9 7 Total 156 22 152 180 169 164 119 137

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.