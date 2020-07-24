July 25: Manchester Clergy Association joins with NAACP and community groups in Faith March for Black Lives

MANCHESTER, NH – The Rev. Barb Brawley, President of the Greater Manchester Clergy Association, announced the Association is sponsoring a Faith March For Black Lives at 6 p.m. on Saturday July 25. She stated, “As leaders of communities of faith and hope, we believe that it is imperative to bring a religious perspective to the national debate on race and justice.”



The March will begin at 6 p.m., in front of the Courthouse, 35 Amherst Street.

Route:

from the Courthouse to City Hall;

to the Corner of Elm and Bridge ;

to Pulaski Park;

back to the Courthouse to conclude with 8 minutes 46 seconds of silence in recognition of and mourning the murder of George Floyd

Association member, Rev. Sarah Rockwell added, “We are inheritors of prophetic traditions that teach us not only “to let justice well up like water and righteousness as an unfailing stream” [Amos 5:24], but that we are ALL our Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keepers, and we cannot stand idle while our neighbors bleed.”

Rev. Brawley continued, “To transmit our concern for the spiritual wellbeing of our community and nation, we have joined with the Manchester NAACP, the MLK Coalition, and the Granite State Organizing Project (GSOP) to co-sponsor a march on Saturday, July 25, 2020, two months after the tragic murder of George Floyd, so that we may pray and act together.”

As a gesture of caring, all participants will be requested to wear a mask or face covering!

Click here to join the event on Facebook.