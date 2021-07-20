July 21: Wellness on Wheels bringing fresh produce, Bookmobile and COVID vaccine to Gossler Park

MANCHESTER, NH – A citywide health initiative rolled out last week and will continue to bring resources and fun to a neighborhood near you throughout the summer. Wellness on Wheels will make its next stop July 21 at Parkside Middle School/Gossler Park Elementary School, 145 Park Side Ave., from 4-6 p.m.

This free event offers food, resources, and family activities in an effort to make wellness fun. Look for fresh food from Fresh Start Farms via its mobile food cart, summer reading materials via the BookMobile COVID vaccines will be available.

Upcoming Wellness on Wheels stops

July 21: Parkside/ Gossler Park Elementary 4-6 p.m.

Aug. 6: Kelley Falls 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Aug. 18: Beech Street School 4-7 p.m.

Rain Date: TBD

Wellness on Wheels partners include: