July 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 60 positive results with 2 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, DHHS announced 60 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 32 people who tested positive by PCR test and 28 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 282 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (12), Belknap (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Merrimack (7), Strafford (7), Carroll (4), Cheshire (3), Grafton (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (3) and Manchester (2). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

There are currently 25 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 100,072 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 21, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 100,072 Recovered 98,406 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,384 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 282 Current Hospitalizations 25

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.