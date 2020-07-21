July 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 16 new positive results with 6 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, DHHS announced 16 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,262 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 38% being female and 62% being male. The new cases reside in Carroll (2), Belknap (1), Coos (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (4).

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 677 (11%) of 6,262 cases. Eight of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 21, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,262 Recovered 5,316 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 400 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 546 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 677 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 23 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 145,538 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 25,611 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 34,962 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 484 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,400

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 7/21/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Birch Hill 40 29 0 14 Evergreen Place Manchester 17 3 0 0 Greenbriar Nashua 117 35 0 28 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 154 55 0 39

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS