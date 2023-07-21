July 21 at Central High School: Pair of community meetings to create safer streets in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Conservation Law Foundation and partners are organizing a community meeting to discuss how we can make our streets safer. Two urban highways – Beech and Maple Streets – cut through Manchester’s core neighborhoods. The way these streets were built has created significant problems for residents, with speeding and dangerous crashes becoming all too common. And these streets have led to poor air quality and other environmental harms. RELATED STORY – THE SOAPBOX: If you want safer streets for Manchester, join the July 21 listening sessions

When:

Friday, July 21, 2023

Session 1: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Session 2: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where:

Manchester Central High School

535 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03104

More Details:

Residents are critical in determining how to make these streets safer. After these sessions, a team of professional community planners will use this feedback to put together a presentation on how to improve our street safety, equity, and quality of life. The presentation of the findings is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, July 22nd at 3:00 pm at Central High School.

All sessions are free and live interpretation will be provided.