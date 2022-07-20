July 21-24: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, JULY 21st

Eric Lindberg / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Chad Lamarsh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Perkins / Elm House of Pizza Patio (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 22nd

Joe Winslow / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Paul Driscoll / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman / Shara Vineyards (Concord) / 6pm

The Deviant Music / Ignite Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 6pm

David Corson / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Songs With Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Joannie Cicatelli Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Leaving Eden / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

SATURDAY, JULY 23rd

Sam Hammerman / Over the Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

Max Sullivan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Malcolm Salls / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Austin McCarthy / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

KOHA / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

The Bat Magoon Band / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 7pm

Ashley Jordan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

2120 S. Michigan Avenue / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 24th

Lucas Gallo / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Amanda Adams / Colby Hill Inn (Henniker) / 4:30pm

Henry Laliberte / Cheers Restaurant (Concord) / 5pm

Frankie Ballard / The Goat (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – DREW DUNN & FRIENDS / July 22 at 7:30 pm

Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest-rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. He has been featured in comedy festivals across the country including the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival as well as being named “Best of the Fest” in the 2017 Burbank Comedy Festival.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:

RAPUNZEL / July 19-22

PETER PAN / July 26-29

CINDERELLA / August 2-5

BEAUTY & THE BEAST / August 9-12

AN EVENING WITH JOHN LITHGOW / August 13th at 7:30pm

Audiences worldwide know Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor John Lithgow from his delightful performances across stage and screen. In a lively discussion, Lithgow reflects on the iconic roles that comprise his decades-long career, from cultural touchstones like The World According to Garp and 3rd Rock from the Sun to his more recent SAG-award-winning role as Winston Churchill in the smash-hit Netflix original series The Crown. Lithgow places social and political advocacy at the forefront of his public speaking, with an emphasis on the importance of the arts and education, as well as his recent forays into the world of political satire with the publishing of the New York Times best-selling Dumpty trilogy of books. Ever charming, John Lithgow dazzles audiences with his trademark wit and conversations full of heart.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre)

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.” Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song.

FEATURED EVENTS:

THEATRE: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / July 22-24

Yes, it really is a show about Johann Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press. But it’s also about Bud and Doug, two wannabe playwrights who’ve written a show about Gutenberg — a show they’re convinced is the best musical ever written, ever! Now they’re doing a showcase for some really big Broadway producers. But can two guys with no set, no costumes and a handful of props stage an entire Broadway show? They can sure have fun trying! Produced by the Community Players of Concord, NH. www.hatboxnh.com

MUSIC: STUDIO TWO (BEATLES TRIBUTE BAND) Stark Park (Manchester) / July 24 at 2 pm

Unlike other Beatle Tribute acts that try to deliver the entire Beatles catalog in single two-hour show, STUDIO TWO concentrates only on the most exciting and fun time in The Beatles career: The club and touring years. These are the years where people actually saw them play. The years where The Beatles crafted their sound, and their stage performance-and the years where they took the world by storm and changed everything. http://www.studiotwotributeband.com

MOVIE: STAR WARS – THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK / City Library (Manchester) / July 22nd at 3 pm

MUSIC: THE CHOIR OF CHRIST’S COLLEGE / St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Concord) / July 23rd at 7 pm

Christ’s College is one of the constituent colleges of the University of Cambridge, and has had a chapel choir since its foundation in 1505. Conducted by Professor David Rowland, director of music at Christ’s College, the choir sings a selection of music from English and European choral traditions from the 16th to 20th century. The choir has a broad concert repertoire. This tour they are singing a wide range of music from both religious and secular traditions, ranging from Tallis to Britten. Tickets: $25.00 at the door.

MUSIC: ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / July 19 & 20

The 12 piece band ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN – The Worlds Biggest ABBA Tribute Show ARRIVAL From Sweden is one of the world’s most popular and bestselling ABBA show bands and since the start in 1995, the production has toured over 60 nations and appeared in several TV – and radio shows all over the world. www.tupelomusichall.com

