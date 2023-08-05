July 2023 Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man is under indictment for second-degree murder in the death of his 7-year-old son, who he allegedly whipped with a cord, hit in the face, scalded with a hot liquid and burned with a hot pan.

A Hillsborough County Northern District grand jury indicted Murtadah Mohammad, 25, formerly of 199 Eastern Ave., Apt. 3, on multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 24, 2023 death of his son Jaevion.

The second-degree murder charge accuses Mohammad of causing Jaevion’s death recklessly “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of his life, by subjecting him to abusive violence and not obtaining timely medical assistance for his injuries.”

He also is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, for knowingly causing serious bodily injury to Jaevion by scalding him with hot liquid and burning him with a hot pan; and two counts of second-degree assault, for knowingly causing bodily injury to Jaevion by whipping him with a cord and striking him in the face.

Mohammad also was indicted on three counts of falsifying physical evidence: one count for deleting internet data from his cellphone, another count for deleting call history from his cellphone, and the third count for staging a false accident scene.

Demetreo Chalston, 37, of 135 Auburn St., who in 2007 pleaded guilty to attempted murder, was indicted on charges of domestic-related second-degree assault, criminal threatening, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and witness tampering. On April 7, 2023, Chalston is accused of choking C.D., an intimate partner, and telling C.D., “It’s a good thing you left when you did. I would have butchered you,” after he placed a kitchen knife next to the entry door.

The witness tampering charges alleges that on April 19, 2023, he told C.D. to tell police she made up statements she gave concerning a prior assault he committed.

In 2007, Chalston pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Rafael Carpio, then 17, on Nov. 16, 2005. Carpio was wounded in the hip, arm and hand. Chalston was sentenced to 7 ½ to 15 years in prison.

This information is released monthly by the court to the media and is part of the public record. What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court

The grand jury handed up 294 indictments. Among those indicted were:

Fabio Baez, 24, homeless, reckless conduct and receiving stolen property. On April 1, 2023 in Manchester, Baez is accused of recklessly driving a stolen 2007 Ford Fusion, the property of D.R., on Bridge Street when he weaved in and out of traffic and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic on Pine Street all while attempting to evade police.

Robert Blaisdell, 48, of 1481 Union St., theft by unauthorized taking. On Jan. 2, 2023, Blaisdell is accused of removing a refrigerator and dishwasher from M.B.’s residence.

Steven Burleigh, 36, of 48 Henriette St., #107, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking. On June 9 in Goffstown, Burleigh is accused of breaking into Dunkin’ Donuts and stealing more than $1,500.

Kalee Chaput, 32, homeless living in a tent, felony riot. On June 21, 2023, Chaput is accused of engaging in tumultuous or violent conduct resulting in T.V. being injured.

Neil Chicoine, 37, of 170 Amherst St., aggravated DUI and possession of crack cocaine. On March 26, 2023, Chicoine is accused of driving under the influence of a controlled drug and causing a collision in which he was seriously injured.

Sandra Cobbett, 42, of 431 Kimball St., Apt. 2, second-degree assault, victim under the age of 13; another second-degree assault involving another child, and three counts of simple assault. On Feb. 28, 2023, Cobbett is accused of hitting S.I., a family member who was 10 years old, with a mop, causing a hematoma and cut over S.I.’s temple. She also is accused of hitting another family member, R.I., who was 14 years old, with a mop, causing a concussion. Cobbett also allegedly hit S.I. three times on her back. The second-degree assault child involving the younger child is a Class S felony which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison.

Nicole Colon, 47, homeless, two counts of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. On Jan. 17, 2023, Colon is accused of breaking into Yankee Lanes Bowling, 216 Maple St. On Sept. 27, 2022, she is accused of breaking into a building at 815 Elm St. and on Dec. 31, 2022, she is accused of having unauthorized control of property belonging to M.S., having been twice convicted on theft offenses.

Craig Conti, 36, of 323 Wilson St., first-degree assault. On May 16, 2023, he is accused of swerving the vehicle he was driving up onto a sidewalk and striking A.D., causing injury to her legs and feet.

Desmel Cooper, 40, detained in the Valley Street jail, assault by prisoner. On June 25, 2023, Cooper is accused of striking J.A. in the head. Cooper was arrested in connection with the Feb. 12 stabbing of a man behind the 603 Bar and Grill, 1087 Elm St.

James Cranshaw, 39, of 133 Riddle St., theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 2, 2022 in Goffstown, Cranshaw is accused of stealing a bicycle, worth more than $1,500, that belonged to W.A.

Wellington de la Cruz Montero, 23, of 288 Auburn St., Apt. C, five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two charges of attempted felonious sexual assault. On Jan. 9, 2023, Montero is accused of digitally penetrating his victim before she had a chance to flee or resist, and after she said stop, and also of forcing her head towards his exposed penis in an attempt to place his penis in her mouth.

Sevon Edwards-Gold, 29, of 20 Cheney Place, second-degree assault and reckless conduct. On May 14, 2023, Edwards-Gold is accused of throwing a billiard ball at A.D., striking her in the face.

Cheryl A. Gallant, 45, of 241 Joliette St., theft by unauthorized taking. On March 23, Gallant is accused of driving Arica Siegel and Megan Papadoplos to Kohl’s in Bedford where she waited in the car while they allegedly shoplifted $2,521 in merchandise.

Nicholas Godbout, 35, of 20 Old Turnpike Road, Salisbury, three counts theft by unauthorized taking, receiving stolen property and theft by deception. On Feb. 4, 2023 in Goffstown, Godbout is accused of taking unauthorized control of a Bose L 1 Model 11 in case, worth more than $1,500 and the property of D.D. On Feb. 18, 2023, he allegedly took the Bose L 1 Model 11 and other audio equipment, all worth more than $1,500 and that he knew were stolen, to Guitar Center.

On April 7, 2023, in Goffstown, he allegedly stole two Behringer x2 Compacts, worth more than $1,500, a Behringer x-32 Rack in hard case, and a box of XLR cables, all DD’s property. The theft by deception charge alleges he received more than $1,500 from Guitar Center when he sold the items but did not reveal they were stolen.

Paul Green, 24, of New York, NY, two counts of aggravated assault by prisoner, and one charge of simple assault by prisoner. On June 9, 2023, while detained in the Valley Street jail, Green is accused of spitting on C.C. and L.C., both corrections officers. That same day, he is accused of trying to strike another officer, L.G., in the face with his head.

Adrien Hardistry, 26, of 40 Ashland St., #1, 10 felony charges of robbery, burglary, criminal threatening with a gun, first-degree assault, with a deadly weapon, attempted first-degree assault, theft by unauthorized taking, two counts felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of burglary and criminal mischief. The charges involve three separate incidents. On May 15, 2022, he is accused of trying to hurt someone with a sharp object. That same day, he allegedly burglarized the home of K.C. with the intent to assault S.R. At the time, he allegedly was in possession of a box cutter. He also is accused of damaging K.C.’s 2023 Hyundai Genesis.

On June 24, 2022, Hardistry is accused of having a gun in his possession and threatening to shoot A.F. and/or her children. On May 2, 2023, he allegedly used force on J.F. in stealing a device to ingest vapor. He also is accused of stealing J.F.’s iPhone, Apple Watch and Boss headphones and attempting to cause him serious bodily injury. David Hoffens, 30, of 1 Theodore Ave., Suncook, is Hadistry’s co-defendant in the May 2, 2023 robbery of J.F. Hoffens was indicted for robbery.

Miranda Hibbard, 32, of 23 Highland Ave., Antrim, burglary. On March 29, 2023, Hibbard is accused of burglarizing 106 Main St., Apt. 6.

Jonathan Hurtado, 32, of Chelsea, Mass., second-degree assault. On Sept. 4, 2021 in Manchester, Hurtado is accused of striking SQ with his vehicle.

Codarrel Kirk, 21, of Peabody, Mass., eight counts of assault by prisoner. On June 25, 2023, while detained in the Valley Street jail, Kirk is accused of repeatedly punching J.A., a correctional officer.

Dustin Krook, 38, of 296 Spring Hill Road, Sharon, three counts of second-degree assault and one charge of resisting arrest. Krook is accused of injuring an on-duty Sharon police officer, D.B., when he resisted arrest and injured the officer’s spine causing three bulging discs, a torn rotator cuff, bicep tendon and Labrum, and a fractured finger.

Scott Lansill, 50, of 367 Millstone Ave., two counts second-degree assault. On Oct. 27, 2022, Lansill is accused of hitting R.B., an intimate partner, in the head with a two-liter bottle, causing R.B. to lose consciousness.

Shanard Lowe, 42, of 159 Hall St., second-degree assault. On May 7, 2023, Lowe is accused of repeatedly punching R.A., an intimate partner, in the face, causing R.A. to lose consciousness and suffer a concussion.

Paul Mangiafico, 33, a homeless transient, three counts of attempted assault by prisoner, aggravated harassment. On June 20, 2023, while detained in the Valley Street jail, Mangiafico is accused of expelling feces onto a cell floor in an area he knew a corrections officer might step.

Curtis Massey, 25, of 312 Spruce St., manufacture of child sexual abuse images, witness tampering and falsifying physical evidence. On Feb. 20, 2023, Massey is accused of making a video of a juvenile engage in sexual intercourse. The witness tampering charges alleges Massey told the juvenile to “deny to the fullest” the charges against Massey. He also told the juvenile to delete the contents of her cell phone, which was seized by police, by using a third-party device application, according to the indictment.

Nicholas Melanson, 41, of 702 Auburn St., #5, theft by deception. On Dec. 279, 2022, Melanson is accused of passing a check for $10,000.03 to Triangle Credit Union and then withdrawing $4,331.93, knowing that the $10,000.03 check would not be paid.

Alberto Mora, 43, l/k/a of 544 Granite St., aggravated felonious sexual assault. On May 11, 2023, Mora is accused of sexually penetrating a woman who did not give her consent.

Harry Moy, 41, homeless living in a tent, delivery of article prohibited, two counts of reckless conduct and possession of fentanyl, and possession with intent to dispense fentanyl. On July 3, 2023, Moy is accused of delivering fentanyl to J.M., who was detained in the Valley Street jail.

Chad Nagy, 24, detained in the New Hampshire State Prison, three counts of assault by prisoner. On June 22, 2023, while detained in the Valley Street jail, Nagy is accused of punching three correctional officers.

Kevin Ortega, 26, of 13 Bedford St., Lawrence, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking. On May 4, 2023 in Manchester, Ortega is accused of adding more than $1,000 to his reloadable debit/credit card while working the cash register at the 7-Eleven, 85 South Main St.

Christine Paquet, 34, of 242 Cedar St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and stalking. On May 4, 2023, Paquet is accused of approaching A.L., while holding two knives in her hands, and threatening, “If you steal my stuff, I’m going to slit your fucking throat.” She then allegedly concealed the knives believing an investigation was about to begin. The stalking indictment accuses her of returning on May 15, 2023 to AL’s residence at 242 Cedar St. when bail conditions prohibited her from being there.

Timothy Pinet, 28, a homeless transient, three counts assault by prisoner, aggravated harassment; two counts of criminal mischief, and criminal threatening. On June 7, 2023, while detained in the Valley Street jail, Pinet is accused of defecating on the floor of a jail cell, contaminating the work environment and harassing correctional officer A.B. He also is accused of stuffing the toilet with pants and flooding the cell. The criminal threatening charge alleges with a purpose to terrorize the correctional officers, he shouted, “Fuck you motherfuckers. I will kill all of you.”

Logan Posey, 20, of 1213 Province Road, Gilmanton, receiving stolen property. On April 11, 2023 in Manchester, Posey is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2017 Volkswagen Jetta belonging to C.N.

Nadine Rose, 47, of 77 Market St., #44, criminal threatening deadly weapon. On April 11, 2023, Rose is accused of putting A.E. in fear of physical contact when she waved a knife and said, “I’m going to hack you up.”

Brian Santiago, 22, homeless, theft by unauthorized taking and receiving stolen property. On May 15, 2023 in Bedford, Santiago is accused of possessing a Freightliner Box Truck belonging to Spectrum Wireless.

Vinliam Sengvanhpheng, 29, l/k/a of 193 Westland Ave., two counts of second-degree assault. On Jan. 28, 2023, Sengvanhpheng is accused of grabbing 3-year-old I.S. by the arm, causing bruising, and hitting the child on the buttocks, again causing bruising.

Akshat Shah, 28, of 130 Eastern Ave., #202, two counts of issuing bad checks. On Jan. 21, 2022, Shah is accused of writing a check to S.A. in the amount of $4,500 knowing or believing it would not be paid because of insufficient funds in the account. On June 25, 2022, Shah allegedly wrote a second check in the amount of $2,500 to S.A., knowing there were not enough funds to cover it.

Robert Sleeper, 36, homeless but detained in the Valley Street jail, four counts of assault by prisoner. On June 9, 2023, Sleeper is accused of punching a fellow inmate three times in the head and, once the inmate was on the floor, stomping on his head once.

Edwin F. Soto, 22, of 223 Hayward St., criminal threatening deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Aug. 3, 2022 in Bedford, Soto is accused of threatening R.R. with a knife.

Dale Stewart, 55, of 1109 Long St., Webster, two counts each of throwing/placing explosives, possession of infernal machine and reckless conduct, deadly weapon; second-degree assault, and possession of methamphetamine. The incidents allegedly took place on April 26 and 27, 2023 in Weare.

Stewart already was federally indicted in connection with the incident for setting off two pipe bombs. The first bomb, set on Dustin Tavern Road, exploded, injuring a runner. The second exploded on Sugar Hill Road, blowing out the windows of a van. A third bomb was found when investigators searched Stewart’s home.

Karin Strandnes, 54, of 98 Abijah Road, Weare, first and second-degree assault. On Jan. 21, 2023 in Bedford, Strandnes is accused of striking M.M. with her car.

Nyah Ariel Velasquez, 20, of 145 Pearl St., #1, conduct after an accident, bodily injury resulting. On Nov. 20, 2022, Velasquez is accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Laurel Street South Back in which JGC was injured.

Marc Vilgrain, 31, of 32 Cocheco Ave., Rochester, possession of more than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of more than five pounds of marijuana with the intent to sell, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Vilgrain is alleged to have had the drugs and weapon on Oct. 20, 2022 in Manchester.