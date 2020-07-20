July 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 46 new positive results with 21 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, July 20, 2020, DHHS announced 46 new positive test results for COVID-19, 17 of which were associated with a long term care facility experiencing an outbreak. DHHS will provide an outbreaks update in Tuesday’s update. There have now been 6,249 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 61% being female and 39% being male. The new cases reside Rockingham (6), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (16).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 673 (11%) of 6,249 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 20, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,249 Recovered 5,286 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 398 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 565 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 673 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 20 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 144,822 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 25,499 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 34,743 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 52 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 7/17 7/18 7/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 267 383 825 846 486 157 426 484 LabCorp 135 437 596 326 240 498 673 415 Quest Diagnostics 448 795 847 518 327 611 454 571 Mako Medical 538 675 542 1,116 784 1,591 699 849 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 38 299 135 284 144 95 86 154 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 121 106 122 82 89 84 97 100 Other Laboratory* 13 35 27 0 31 2 61 24 Total 1,560 2,730 3,094 3,172 2,101 3,038 2,496 2,599 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 7/17 7/18 7/19 Daily Average LabCorp 0 27 25 22 22 24 6 18 Quest Diagnostics 120 178 104 144 135 127 16 118 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 27 28 31 34 31 2 0 22 Other Laboratory* 9 9 7 3 17 3 0 7 Total 156 242 167 203 205 156 22 164

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.