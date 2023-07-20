July 20-23 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JULY 20th
- Freddie Catalfo / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chris Perkins / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dave Clark / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Faith Ann (Acoustic) / Mums Market (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm
- Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- KOHA / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 6pm
- Red Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- The Latchkey Gang Band / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JULY 21st
- Mollicious Intent / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4:30pm
- Two For The Road / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Mark Lapointe / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Cyrus / Luk’s Bar and Grill (Hudson) / 6:30pm
- Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Doug Thompson / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
- Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Not Fade Away Band / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Catalyst / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JULY 22nd
- Alex Roy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm
- Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Chris Gardner / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Mugsy Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Joannie Cicatelli / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Andrew Kavanaugh / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 6pm
- The Deviant Music / Jocelyn’s Mediterranean Restaurant (Salem) / 6pm
- Ryan Gagne Hall / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm
- Matt Anderson, Wicked North, The Graniteers / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- A Night of Reggae with Strong Tree / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JULY 23rd
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Whiskey 6 / Old School Bar & Grill (Windham) / 2pm
- Ken Budka / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Henry Laliberte / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, JULY 20th
CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through August 25 – DIRECT/x
- RAPUNZEL / July 18-21
- PETER PAN / July 25-28
- SNOW WHITE / August 1-4
- THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11
- FROZEN Kids / August 15-18
- FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25
- www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
DUELING PIANOS with THE FLYING IVORIES / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
These incredibly talented and versatile musicians will have you laughing and dancing as they effortlessly perform a wide range of musical styles and songs, requested by you. Their Dueling Pianos performances offer a unique experience every time, so don’t miss put on this one-of-a-kind show that always sells out! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, JULY 21st
BIG FISH / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 30th – DIRECT/x
Presented by Ro Gavin Collaborative Theatre / Will Bloom’s relationship with his father Edward has never been good. Often absent and distant, his father’s outlandish and exaggerated tales have made Will uncertain of who his father really is. When the “invincible” Edward Bloom begins to show signs of changing, Will must face his father’s tall tales and discover the man behind the grandeur and see him for the very first time. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / Keach Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT
Eric Grant Band / 6pm
https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord
BEGINNINGS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago brings the magic of a live Chicago performance to life and exceptionally recreates their enormous songbook of contemporary hits with one of the most entertaining live performances you can see today. Expect a family-friendly entertainment event that is pleasing to music lovers of all ages! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
FNC: JACKIE FLYNN with EMILY RUSKOWSKI / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Jackie has emerged as one of the funniest and most talked about comedians to come out of Boston, gracing the stages of the IMPROV, COMEDY STORE, FLAPPERS, LAUGH FACTORY, and other noteworthy venues. He has parlayed his success as a stand-up to firmly establish himself in the film and television arena. Emily Ruskowski is a Boston-based stand-up comedian. She has performed across the country and participated in several comedy festivals. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, JULY 22nd
AN INTIMATE NIGHT WITH RICH DIMARE & RON POSTER / Spotlight Room (Manchester) / 4pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The show delivers Frank’s iconic and beloved songs that include “My Way” and New York, New York.” Rich and Ron’s understanding of the Sinatra songbook, coupled with their interactions on stage; makes this Old Blue Eyes experience something Rat Pack lovers won’t forget! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
FRANK SANTOS JR. – THE R RATED HYPNOTIST-COMEDIAN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
RUBEN STUDDARD / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
An American R&B, pop and gospel singer, Ruben Studdard rose to fame as winner of the second season of American Idol and received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Superstar”. In the years following Idol, Ruben has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
MARTIN SEXTON / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
The 2023 Tour takes Martin across North America in support of his latest ep 2020 Vision as well as reinventing his own classics for these critically-acclaimed solo performances. Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, he has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for a new experience every time.. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
SUNDAY, JULY 23rd
THE YOUNG DUBLINERS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
After thirty years as one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, the Young Dubliners are still going strong and have begun work on their tenth studio album. With a solid line up and a new batch of songs to play, The YD are excited to get out on the road and continue to bring back live music into people’s lives. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
Check them out: www.eaglestribute.com
UPCOMING EVENTS:
GOLDILOCKS & THE 3 BEARS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / July 25 at 10am – DIRECT/x
Book, Music, and Lyrics by A. Robert Dionne / Goldie Locks and her brother, Rusty Locks, are traveling through the forest on their way to Grandfather’s house. Goldie decides she wants to follow her own path which leads her in circles. She meets two Woodsprites and Grandmother Willow who try to help Goldie find the way. Even though Rusty cautions Goldie to follow the map she once again decides to go her own way, stumbling across the three bears house. It appears that the 3 bears have decided to go on a picnic; seeing the house is empty Goldie decides to “check it out” and the adventure begins. With music, mischief, laughter, and fun characters this tale is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Get a free ticket for every 2 new or gently used CHILDREN’S BOOKS you bring to support Kiwanis of Manchester. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
