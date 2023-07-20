July 20-23 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 20th

Freddie Catalfo / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Perkins / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Faith Ann (Acoustic) / Mums Market (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

KOHA / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 6pm

Red Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

The Latchkey Gang Band / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 21st

Mollicious Intent / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4:30pm

Two For The Road / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Mark Lapointe / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cyrus / Luk’s Bar and Grill (Hudson) / 6:30pm

Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Doug Thompson / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Not Fade Away Band / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Catalyst / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 22nd

Alex Roy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Chris Gardner / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Mugsy Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrew Kavanaugh / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 6pm

The Deviant Music / Jocelyn’s Mediterranean Restaurant (Salem) / 6pm

Ryan Gagne Hall / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Matt Anderson, Wicked North, The Graniteers / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

A Night of Reggae with Strong Tree / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 23rd

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Whiskey 6 / Old School Bar & Grill (Windham) / 2pm

Ken Budka / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Henry Laliberte / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JULY 20th

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through August 25 – DIRECT/x

RAPUNZEL / July 18-21

PETER PAN / July 25-28

SNOW WHITE / August 1-4

THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11

FROZEN Kids / August 15-18

FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25

www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS with THE FLYING IVORIES / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

These incredibly talented and versatile musicians will have you laughing and dancing as they effortlessly perform a wide range of musical styles and songs, requested by you. Their Dueling Pianos performances offer a unique experience every time, so don’t miss put on this one-of-a-kind show that always sells out! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, JULY 21st

BIG FISH / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 30th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Ro Gavin Collaborative Theatre / Will Bloom’s relationship with his father Edward has never been good. Often absent and distant, his father’s outlandish and exaggerated tales have made Will uncertain of who his father really is. When the “invincible” Edward Bloom begins to show signs of changing, Will must face his father’s tall tales and discover the man behind the grandeur and see him for the very first time. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / Keach Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Eric Grant Band / 6pm

https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord

BEGINNINGS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago brings the magic of a live Chicago performance to life and exceptionally recreates their enormous songbook of contemporary hits with one of the most entertaining live performances you can see today. Expect a family-friendly entertainment event that is pleasing to music lovers of all ages! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FNC: JACKIE FLYNN with EMILY RUSKOWSKI / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jackie has emerged as one of the funniest and most talked about comedians to come out of Boston, gracing the stages of the IMPROV, COMEDY STORE, FLAPPERS, LAUGH FACTORY, and other noteworthy venues. He has parlayed his success as a stand-up to firmly establish himself in the film and television arena. Emily Ruskowski is a Boston-based stand-up comedian. She has performed across the country and participated in several comedy festivals. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JULY 22nd

AN INTIMATE NIGHT WITH RICH DIMARE & RON POSTER / Spotlight Room (Manchester) / 4pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The show delivers Frank’s iconic and beloved songs that include “My Way” and New York, New York.” Rich and Ron’s understanding of the Sinatra songbook, coupled with their interactions on stage; makes this Old Blue Eyes experience something Rat Pack lovers won’t forget! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRANK SANTOS JR. – THE R RATED HYPNOTIST-COMEDIAN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

RUBEN STUDDARD / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

An American R&B, pop and gospel singer, Ruben Studdard rose to fame as winner of the second season of American Idol and received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Superstar”. In the years following Idol, Ruben has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

MARTIN SEXTON / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

The 2023 Tour takes Martin across North America in support of his latest ep 2020 Vision as well as reinventing his own classics for these critically-acclaimed solo performances. Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, he has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for a new experience every time.. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SUNDAY, JULY 23rd

THE YOUNG DUBLINERS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

After thirty years as one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, the Young Dubliners are still going strong and have begun work on their tenth studio album. With a solid line up and a new batch of songs to play, The YD are excited to get out on the road and continue to bring back live music into people’s lives. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Check them out: www.eaglestribute.com

UPCOMING EVENTS:

GOLDILOCKS & THE 3 BEARS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / July 25 at 10am – DIRECT/x

Book, Music, and Lyrics by A. Robert Dionne / Goldie Locks and her brother, Rusty Locks, are traveling through the forest on their way to Grandfather’s house. Goldie decides she wants to follow her own path which leads her in circles. She meets two Woodsprites and Grandmother Willow who try to help Goldie find the way. Even though Rusty cautions Goldie to follow the map she once again decides to go her own way, stumbling across the three bears house. It appears that the 3 bears have decided to go on a picnic; seeing the house is empty Goldie decides to “check it out” and the adventure begins. With music, mischief, laughter, and fun characters this tale is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Get a free ticket for every 2 new or gently used CHILDREN’S BOOKS you bring to support Kiwanis of Manchester. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

