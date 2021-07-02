July 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 35 positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

There will be no daily update on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. The next daily update will be issued on Tuesday, July 6.

CONCORD, NH– On Friday, July 2, 2021, DHHS announced 35 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 23 people who tested positive by PCR test and 12 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 181 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Belknap (8), Rockingham (7), Grafton (4), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Carroll (2), Strafford (2), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack counties (1), and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are associated with an outbreak setting or have recently traveled.

There are currently 17 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,555 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 2, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,555 Recovered 98,002 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,372 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 181 Current Hospitalizations 17

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.