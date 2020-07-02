July 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 21 new cases with 3 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, July 2, 2020, DHHS announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,822 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all were adults with 67 percent being female and 33% being male. The new cases reside in Carroll (7), Rockingham (3), Merrimack (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), and Sullivan (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (4).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 567 (10 percent) of 5,822 cases. There were not any new cases with no identified risk factor; most of the newly identified cases recently traveled or had close contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties.

DHHS has also announced 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

  • 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 2, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,822
Recovered 4,508 (77%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 375 (6%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 939
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 567 (10%)
Current Hospitalizations 31
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 122,187
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 19,808
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 32,200
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 574
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,475

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 7/2/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths
Bedford Hills Center Genesis 37 24 0 3
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 62 27 0 17
Birch Hill 40 28 0 15
Greenbriar Nashua 105 35 5 24
Hillsborough County Nursing Home 153 55 0 33
Holy Cross Manchester 19 18 0 1
Salemhaven 46 15 0 11

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths
All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2
Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10
Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11
Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10
Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020 0 8 0
Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0
Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0
Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6
Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15
Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1
Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0
Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16
Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25
Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7
Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1
Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5
Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23
Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21
Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10
Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/01 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 280 538 111 534 292 391 391 362
LabCorp 575 386 366 184 179 562 697 421
Quest Diagnostics 210 374 457 502 301 135 694 382
Mako Medical 670 771 566 157 491 125 790 510
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 168 71 204 155 68 70 164 129
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 274 35 46 285 332 442 n/a** 236
Other Laboratory* 20 7 17 37 6 24 31 20
Total 2,197 2,182 1,767 1,854 1,669 1,749 2,767 2,026
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 Daily Average
LabCorp 41 26 37 16 0 2 40 23
Quest Diagnostics 210 155 226 53 226 194 257 189
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 19 19 26 5 1 28 42 20
Other Laboratory* 2 12 11 3 8 15 11 9
Total 272 212 300 77 235 239