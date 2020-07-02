July 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 21 new cases with 3 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, July 2, 2020, DHHS announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,822 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all were adults with 67 percent being female and 33% being male. The new cases reside in Carroll (7), Rockingham (3), Merrimack (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), and Sullivan (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (4).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 567 (10 percent) of 5,822 cases. There were not any new cases with no identified risk factor; most of the newly identified cases recently traveled or had close contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties.

DHHS has also announced 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 2, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,822 Recovered 4,508 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 375 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 939 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 567 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 31 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 122,187 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 19,808 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 32,200 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 574 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,475

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 7/2/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center Genesis 37 24 0 3 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 62 27 0 17 Birch Hill 40 28 0 15 Greenbriar Nashua 105 35 5 24 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 153 55 0 33 Holy Cross Manchester 19 18 0 1 Salemhaven 46 15 0 11

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS