July 2: Everyone’s invited to the launch of the city’s Downtown Cleaning Program

MANCHESTER, NH – The Economic Development Office and the Mayor’s Office invite you to the official launch of the Downtown Cleaning Program on Tuesday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at the MTA Welcome Center, located at 775 Elm St.

This initiative marks the beginning of a 12-month pilot program designed to enhance public health and safety in the Downtown and Historic Millyard areas of the Central Business Service District. It is a collaborative effort involving the Mayor’s Office, the Economic Development Office, the Department of Public Works, and the Manchester Police Department and the Central Service District.

As a key part of the city’s urban revitalization efforts, this innovative program will feature a specialized Street Team led by Streetplus Company, LLC. The team will provide comprehensive cleaning, maintenance, safety, and hospitality services, operating 6-7 days a week for 8 hours daily. The goal is to create a safe, clean, and welcoming environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.

In addition to their cleaning and maintenance duties, team members will act as community ambassadors, offering friendly assistance, directions, and information about local attractions.

Members of the Streetplus Company, LLC management team will be on-site to engage with business and community leaders, discuss employment opportunities, and provide details about the program.

We look forward to seeing you at the MTA Welcome Center, on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11 AM to celebrate the start of this exciting 12-month pilot program.