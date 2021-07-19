July 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 27 positive results with 1 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, July 19, 2021, DHHS announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, July 18. Today’s results include 20 people who tested positive by PCR test and 7 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 25 cases from Friday, July 16 (13 by PCR test and 12 by antigen test), and 23 cases from Saturday, July 17 (22 by PCR test and 1 by antigen test). There are now 224 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twelve individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Strafford (11), Belknap (9), Merrimack (7), Carroll (6), Grafton (4), Sullivan (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (6) and Manchester (1). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 18 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,966 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 19, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,966 Recovered 98,360 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,382 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 224 Current Hospitalizations 18

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.