July 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 18 new positive results with 6 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, July 19, 2020, DHHS announced 18 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,203 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Merrimack (2), Belknap (1), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), Rockingham (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (3).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 673 (11 percent of 6,203 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled to domestic or international locations.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older 1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older



Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 19, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,203 Recovered 5,251 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 398 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 554 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 673 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 17 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 143,378 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 25,466 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 34,714 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 915 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 7/17 7/18 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 515 267 383 825 846 486 157 497 LabCorp 371 135 437 596 326 240 214 331 Quest Diagnostics 435 448 795 847 519 327 594 566 Mako Medical 610 538 675 542 1,116 784 1,591 837 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 75 38 299 135 284 144 95 153 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 102 121 106 122 82 89 82 101 Other Laboratory* 59 13 35 27 0 31 2 24 Total 2,167 1,560 2,730 3,094 3,173 2,101 2,735 2,509 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 7/17 7/18 Daily Average LabCorp 10 0 27 25 22 22 17 18 Quest Diagnostics 63 120 178 104 144 135 123 124 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 27 28 31 34 31 2 22 Other Laboratory* 0 9 9 7 3 17 1 7 Total 76 156 242 167 203 205 143 170