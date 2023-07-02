July 18: Open auditions for local youth performers for ‘Wizard of Oz’ at The Palace Theatre

MANCHESTER, NH – Get ready to unleash your imagination and step into the magical land of Oz as the Palace Theatre proudly invites all youth performers to audition for its highly anticipated professional production of “The Wizard of Oz”!

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, July 18, as auditions will be held that day at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. Auditions will be held at Forever Emma Studios, located at 516 Pine St, Manchester.

From September 8 to September 25, young performers will have the opportunity to perform on the historic Palace stage with a spectacular cast and crew. To ensure that every star shines bright, the youth roles will be double-cast. This is your golden ticket to showcase your unique talents and be a part of a sensational production that will captivate audiences across New England.

Auditions are open to all aspiring young talents who are aged between 8 and 18. Don’t miss your chance to shine in the spotlight! Rehearsals will be held throughout the summer to ensure the youth cast is ready to dazzle the stage and prepared for the arrival of professional performers from New York City. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be provided during the auditions.

It is mandatory to schedule an audition time slot and can be done by emailing Company Manager Sebastian Goldberg at Sebastiangoldberg@ palacetheatre.org.

Don’t let this incredible opportunity slip away! Seize the chance to audition for “The Wizard of Oz” and be part of an unforgettable theatrical experience!