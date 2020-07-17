July 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 26 new positive results with 6 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, July 17, 2020, DHHS announced 26 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,165 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50 percent being female and 50 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Rockingham (4), Carroll (2), Grafton (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (4).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 670 (11 percent) of 6,165 cases. Seven of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 17, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,165 Recovered 5,188 (84%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 395 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 582 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 670 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 24 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 141,786 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 25,093 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 34,255 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 833 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,525

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/10 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 478 195 515 267 383 825 846 501 LabCorp 599 795 371 135 437 596 252 455 Quest Diagnostics 365 579 435 448 792 840 499 565 Mako Medical 789 1,407 610 538 675 542 1,116 811 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 160 261 75 38 299 136 284 179 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 104 82 102 121 106 121 79 102 Other Laboratory* 24 24 58 13 35 27 0 26 Total 2,519 3,343 2,166 1,560 2,727 3,087 3,076 2,640 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/10 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 Daily Average LabCorp 19 26 10 0 27 25 18 18 Quest Diagnostics 181 136 63 120 176 104 138 131 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 15 8 3 27 28 31 34 21 Other Laboratory* 16 2 0 9 9 7 2 6 Total 231 172 76 156 240 167 192 176

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.