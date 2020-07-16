July 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 27 new positive cases with 10 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, July 16, 2020, DHHS announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,139 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 65 percent being female and 35 percent being male. The new cases reside Rockingham (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Belknap (2), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (10).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 668 (11 percent) of 6,139 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. There have now been 6,139 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 16, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,139 Recovered 5,136 (84%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 395 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 608 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 668 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 22 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 140,220 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 24,868 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 34,099 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 790 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,575

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/09 7/10 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 894 478 195 515 267 383 825 508 LabCorp 262 599 795 371 135 437 188 398 Quest Diagnostics 423 365 579 435 448 792 816 551 Mako Medical 733 789 1407 610 538 675 543 756 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 94 160 261 75 38 299 0 132 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 89 104 82 102 121 106 68 96 Other Laboratory* 4 24 24 58 13 35 27 26 Total 2,499 2,519 3,343 2,166 1,560 2,727 2,467 2,469 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/09 7/10 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 Daily Average LabCorp 21 19 26 10 0 27 23 18 Quest Diagnostics 225 181 136 63 120 176 98 143 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 35 15 8 3 27 28 0 17 Other Laboratory* 9 16 2 0 9 9 7 7 Total 290 231 172 76 156 240 128 185

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.