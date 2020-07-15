July 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 24 new positive cases ith 8 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, DHHS announced 24 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,113 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 62 percent being female and 38 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham (3), Grafton (2), Merrimack (2), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (2).

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 668 (11 percent) of 6,113 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 15, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,113 Recovered 5,125 (84%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 394 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 594 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 668 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 24 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 138,272 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 21,942 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 33,874 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,060 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,575

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 502 894 478 195 515 267 383 462 LabCorp 296 262 599 796 371 135 295 393 Quest Diagnostics 327 423 365 579 435 447 785 480 Mako Medical 429 733 789 1407 610 538 675 740 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 197 94 160 261 75 38 70 128 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 141 89 105 82 102 121 75 103 Other Laboratory* 57 3 24 24 58 10 33 30 Total 1,955 2,498 2,520 3,344 2,166 1,556 2,316 2,336 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 Daily Average LabCorp 25 20 19 26 10 0 0 14 Quest Diagnostics 166 225 181 136 63 120 176 152 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 42 35 15 8 3 27 1 19 Other Laboratory* 8 9 16 2 0 9 9 8 Total 241 291 233 172 76 158 186 194

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.