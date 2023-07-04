July 15: Community event in support Hooksett’s Maverick Cable, battling brain tumor

HOOKSETT, NH – A community fundraising event is set for July 15, all for the love and support of a boy recovering from cancer surgery.

Eric Cable, brother of Army veteran Robert Cable, and a member of our community, is rallying friends and family to support Maverick Cable, Robert’s son, who has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Recognizing the challenges faced by the Cable family, Eric is calling on our community to come together and offer their assistance during this difficult time.

Maverick Cable, a brave young individual, is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Atlanta to relearn basic motor skills and speech after undergoing brain surgery to remove the tumor. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with our collective support, we can help ease the burden on Maverick and his family.

To raise funds and show solidarity, Eric has organized “Making Moves for Maverick,” a day of music and fundraising event hosted by Quiet Scars, featuring various talented local acts. The event will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Hooksett American Legion, Post 37 located at 5 Riverside St. Hooksett, N.H. 03106. There will be no cover charge. Instead, attendees are encouraged to donate, with all proceeds going directly to Maverick’s family to assist them during this challenging journey.

The event will offer an array of exciting activities, including a 50/50 raffle and performances by six different local artists. Additionally, those who enjoy cooking are invited to bring food and participate in a potluck, with a steam table provided for convenience. “Making Moves for Maverick” is an all-ages event, ensuring that everyone in our community can come together to support this worthy cause.

Time: Music starts at 3 p.m.

Performing Acts:

7 – 7:45 p.m.: Quiet Scars

6 – 6:45 p.m.: Wired for Sound

5 – 5:45 p.m.: Shotgun Alice

4 – 4:45 p.m.: AZIF

3 – 3:45 p.m.: Casey Roop

Let us join hands as a united community, keeping Maverick Cable in our thoughts and prayers for his swift recovery. Together, we can make a difference in his life and provide the support that his family needs.

For more information and updates on “Making Moves for Maverick,” please reach Eric Cable at Cableeric79@gmail.com.

Those who can’t make it to the fundraising event but are so inclined can support the cause via this GoFundMe page.